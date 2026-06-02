Three Key Targets to Watch After Wisconsin's First Official Visit Weekend

The aftermath from Wisconsin's first official visit weekend has already started to unfold.

Two commitments later, plus plenty of buzz surrounding top prospects who have yet to pledge to Wisconsin, and the Badgers are deeply entrenched in the grind of official visit season.

Wisconsin will get a quick breather before it welcomes another group of key targets to Madison this coming weekend. But which past and future visitors should we be keeping the biggest eye on? Badgers On SI takes a look below:

DB Mekhi Williams (Current Florida State Commit) — Ruskin, Florida

I've argued that the biggest development for Wisconsin this weekend wasn't its two commitments, but the star defensive back Williams de-committing from Florida State immediately after visiting Madison.

He's since received four crystal ball predictions to commit to Wisconsin and the writing on the wall is in a distinct, Cardinal red.

Still, this isn't a wrap yet for the Badgers — far from it. They still need to fend off LSU and Nebraska, both of whom still have officials scheduled with Williams and both of whom likely have more cash to throw around.

WR Tavares Powell — Bradenton, Florida

Bradenton Southeast Seminoles receiver Tavares Powell. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin needs at least two wide receivers in this class and it would certainly like to have three. Jai Jones, the four-star route-runner from Arizona, is a phenomenal start. But new wide receivers coach Ari Confessor still has plenty of work to do in this cycle.

Steele Harris, a wideout who hails from Montana, will visit next weekend and he appears to be down to Wisconsin and California. He's an important target as well, one the Badgers have an excellent shot at landing.

They're more of a long-shot for Powell, who has nearly two-dozen offers and is about to see his potential leader (Kansas) next weekend. That's why we should pay close attention to any kind of intel we can get on the Bradenton receiver, and he's likely a take for Wisconsin no matter how its wideout board unfolds.

Edge Brody Pfannenstiel (Current Texas Tech Commit) — Hoisington, Kansas

This one has plenty of intrigue for several reasons. For starters, Pfannenstiel is a current Red Raider commit. It's of course notable that he's a flip target, but the team he's currently pledged to is notable as well.

In the modern era of college football, Texas Tech has thrived off billionaire oil tycoon booster Cody Campbell's blank checkbook. If he winds up flipping to Wisconsin, it would likely mean he's taking a pay cut.

The Badgers currently have one edge on board in 2027 with in-state talent Isaac Miller. Pfannenstiel would give Wisconsin two extremely high-upside edge players, each of whom had plenty of Power Four suitors.