Wisconsin Badgers makes top three for former Big 12 cornerback

MADISON, Wis. - In desperate need of help and depth in the secondary, the University of Wisconsin will host a former Big 12 cornerback Friday who has the Badgers among his top three schools.



Former Oklahoma State cornerback Eric Fletcher will be on campus today and is considering choosing the Badgers, Florida, or Arkansas as his next schools, according to a social media post by College Football JGP.

BREAKING: Oklahoma State CB Transfer Eric Fletcher has cut his list to Florida, Arkansas, Wisconsin & will take visits to all three, he tells me.



Wisconsin: 1/2 (Today)

Florida: 1/5-6

Arkansas: TBD, after UF



He's also garnering interest from UCLA, Cincinnati, Mississippi State,… pic.twitter.com/4WwNG17lcQ — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 2, 2026

Following his visit to Wisconsin, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback will travel to Florida for a visit on January 5-6 and, possibly, a trip to Arkansas. According to the report, Fletcher was also getting interest from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Misissippi State, UCLA, and others.



Fletcher started his college career at East Carolina, redshirting after registering one special tackle in three appearances. He transfered to the Cowboys last season and made 12 appearances, finishing with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three pass breakups. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.



Wisconsin needs to replace this year's starters - Ricardo Hallman and D’Yoni Hill (exhausted eligibility) - and Geimere Latimer II (transfer portal) entering the fall. The Badgers have Omillio Agard (21 tackles, 2 PBUs, 1 INT in 11 games) earmarked for a starting role with freshmen Cairo Skanes and Jahmare Washington competing for spots.



The Badgers registered only five interceptions in 12 games, tied for second-fewest in the Big Ten and 114th in the FBS.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: