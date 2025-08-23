Wisconsin Badgers WR commit named to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
It’s still early in the process, but one of the Wisconsin football program’s most high-profile commits in the 2026 recruiting class continues to make a name for himself on the national stage.
Four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit, a standout from St. John Neumann High School in Florida, has been selected to play in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, one of the nation's premier showcases for seniors.
"Congrats on the Navy All-American game," Luke Fickell said on social media. "We’ll be excited to watch you. "It’ll be a quick turnaround because we’ll have you here in Madison right after it, after you tear that game up. So, congratulations, man, and I look forward to watching you all season."
Petit earned the recognition after a dominant junior season in which he hauled in 50 receptions for 777 yards and 12 touchdowns. That kind of production, combined with his size and explosiveness, quickly made him one of the most coveted receivers in the entire recruiting class.
Petit verbally committed to Wisconsin back in June, choosing the Badgers over offers from Oklahoma, Auburn, Missouri, Miami, and North Carolina, among others.
While nothing becomes official until he signs on the dotted line, Petit represents a significant recruiting win for position coach Jordan Reid and the Wisconsin staff. This football program hasn’t often found itself in the mix for high school receivers of this caliber from the heart of SEC country.
Petit’s commitment also capped off what might be the strongest wide receiver haul the program has seen in some time, at least on paper. Petit joins three-star prospects Zion Legree and Tayshon Bardo to round out the incoming class, giving Reid an impressive first cycle out on the trail.
Petit is expected to enroll early next January, giving him a chance to compete for snaps from the jump in a room that projects to return talented options like Eugene Hilton Jr. and Trech Kekahuna. While nothing is written in Sharpie in the transfer portal era, as it stands, the Badgers are expected to graduate several of their top options after the 2025 season.
From a pure skill-position standpoint, this class is quietly shaping up to be one of Wisconsin’s best under coach Fickell. With blue-chip running back Amari Latimer, Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins, and now Petit, an All-American wideout in the fold, the top-end talent is hard to ignore.
Sure, the overall number of commits in the 2026 cycle is relatively low, and that’s part of why the class hasn’t climbed as high in the national rankings. But in an era where schools are keeping scholarship numbers flexible for portal activity, what Wisconsin has put together on the offensive side is tough to argue with. Petit’s stock continues to rise, and if the rest of the cycle holds, this group could end up being a foundational piece of what Fickell and coordinator Jeff Grimes are building toward in Madison.