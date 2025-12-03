Wisconsin Badgers early signing day tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026

It's Early Signing Day for Wisconsin football and the Badgers are expected to sign most, if not all, of their 2026 class on Wednesday. Stay tuned to this page for instant updates once players start to sign their Letters of Intent.



Each time a new Badger has signed his official Letter of Intent, we will update this page with all the information you need to know about them.

Expected Class

4-star running back Amari Latimer

3-star receiver Keeyshawn Tabuteau (SIGNED)

3-star running back Qwantavius Wiggins (SIGNED)

3-star offensive tackle Brady Bekkenhuis (SIGNED)

3-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah (SIGNED)

3-star defensive lineman Yahya Gaad (SIGNED)

3-star tight end Jack Sievers (SIGNED)

3-star cornerback Carsen Eloms (SIGNED)

3-star quarterback Ryan Hopkins (SIGNED)

3-star cornerback Donovan Dunmore (SIGNED)

3-star receiver Zion Legree (SIGNED)

3-star defensive line Arthur Scott (SIGNED)

3-star linebacker Ben Wenzel (SIGNED)

Projected Class Breakdown

QB: 1

RB: 1

WR: 2

TE: 1

OL: 1

DL: 2

LB: 2

CB: 2

Confirmed Signees

6-foot-3. 280-pound OL from Germantown (TN) HS

Commitment date: June 1, 2025

Notable offers: Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, N.C. State, among others

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.93 offensive tackles and No.857 overall



247sports Scouting Report: Bah has really seen his recruitment take off in the last few months. That's usually a good sign when a prospect blows up as schools see him on the road. I think he's grown some but also, schools have watched him work out and feel comfortable with his projection.



Wisconsin likes him on the edge and previously we weren't sure if he would be an edge or grow to an inside guy but that's where in-person workouts have given schools additional context for his game. It's a really nice win considering he had become a sought after recruit and had more visits coming.



Official announcement:

6-foot-6, 295-pound OL out of Arlington (MA) HS

Commitment date: Nov. 26, 2025

Notable offers: Auburn, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, among others. Previously committed to Boston College

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Four stars, rated No.39 offensive tackles and No.394 overall



247sports Scouting Report: Bekkenhuis has got the size to play tackle but likely projects as an interior option for the Badgers. Looking at the tape, this kid plays with some nasty. An accomplished prep wrestler, Bekkenhuis is looking to finish blocks and get to the second level. Plays with a really low base, good pad level and great balance. Not a lot of reaching on film. Pulls and moves well at that size, another reason why guard makes sense here. Also really like the way Bekkenhuis fires off the ball. Probably has the frame to play in the 320-pound range in a year or two.

6-foot-0, 195-pound CB out of Clovis (CA) Buchanan

Commitment date: June 1, 2025

Notable offers: Originally committed to Oregon State. Had other offers from Boise State, San Diego State, among others.

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.72 cornerback and No.898 overall



247sports Scouting Report: Dunmore is an exciting two-sport athlete and is quickly emerging as one of the state’s top cover corner prospects. He has an athletic 6-foot-0, 185 pound frame and doubles as one of the state’s top sprinters. As a sophomore, he clocked personal best times of 10.57-100-meter and 21.47-200m and ran on the schools 4X100-meter relay and 4X400m relay teams that qualified for the State Championship meet. The film checks out as well and he had a very solid junior season, totaling 58 tackles and picked off five passes, including one returned for a touchdown. His cover skills are impressive but what stands out even more is his physicality. He does a nice job fighting off blockers and is an excellent open field tackler. He has good ball skills and can cover a lot of ground in the secondary.



Official announcement:

6-foot-0, 180-pound CB out of Fishers (IN) HS

Commitment date: April 8, 2025

Notable offers: Eloms picked Wisconsin over power-conference scholarship offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, and Vanderbilt. He also had nine offers from the MAC schools.

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.66 cornerback and No.819 overall



247sports Scouting Report: Carsen is a fluid mover with offensive experience and a track background. He's physically developing. He's now 180 pounds, so making good progress from his sophomore year. I think he can play outside corner but could also play nickel, so he gives the Badgers some options. They've been making some progress into Indiana, and I think it can continue to be a fruitful state recruiting wise for this staff.

6-foot-4, 260-pound OLB out of Medina (TN) South Gibson County

Commitment date: October 12, 2025

Notable offers: Georgia, Indiana, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas, among others. He was previously committed to SMU and UCLA.

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.64 defensive line and No.571 overall

247sports Scouting Report: An intriguing pickup, projecting as an edge at this time, but certainly has the potential to move around some depending on how his body goes. College staffs loves his positional versatility and the possibility that he could play multiple spots on the defensive line during his career. As it stands right now, he projects as a power rusher on the outside, with the strength and physicality to bully the occasional offensive tackle (as he gains college strength), while also having enough athleticism to get around the edge when needed.

6-foot-3, 190-pound QB out of Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei

Commitment date: April 13, 2025

Notable offers: Arizona, California, Kentucky, Missouri, UCLA, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, among others.

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.34 quarterback and No.601 overall

247sports Scouting Report: Hopkins has emerged this season as one of the top quarterback prospects in the ’26 West Coast class. He has a prototypical pocket passer frame but can really run. He clocked a 10.97-100m last Spring but was probably more advanced as an athlete than a thrower coming into this season. He has made big strides in terms of his accuracy, touch and overall feel for the position. He’s a threat to take off and run at any time and has multiple touchdown runs of 20+ yards on the season. You can see the game starting to slow down for him, he’s processing it quicker and when you look at his raw tools and how quickly he’s developing, his upside is extremely high.

6-foot-0, 190-pound WR out of Fort Walton Beach (FL) Choctawhatchee

Commitment date: June 15, 2025

Notable offers: Florida, Georgia, Miami, and Notre Dame, among others. He was previously committed to Ole Miss.

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.69 athlete and No.1050 overall

247sports Scouting Report: The first thing that stands out is the separation Legree creates with the ball in his hands. Get Legree the ball and space and let create in Jeff Grimes' offense. Calling Legree a "gadget guy" probably isn't the best way to describe him, but he'll likely be used in a number of different ways at Wisconsin, including in the return game. At the high school level, he lined up in the slot, boundary and at running back in 2024.

6-foot-3, 305-pound DL out of Streetsboro (OH) HS

Commitment date: June 1, 2025

Notable offers: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Michigan State, Rutgers, and West Virginia, among others.

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.139 defensive line and No.1307 overall

247sports Scouting Report: Scott is stout but does appear to bring some length and athleticism to the table. With that, he should provide some versatility for Whitlow and company. On top of that, you love the high school production of 80 total tackles during his junior season, though his role at Wisconsin will be a little different.

6-foot-4, 230-pound TE out of Everett (WA) Archbishop Murphy

Commitment date: June 2, 2025

Notable offers: Boise State, Fresno State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, San Diego State, among others.

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.36 tight end and No.601 overall

247sports Scouting Report: Sievers is one of the region’s top two-way players and we really like the multi-sport background he brings to the table. A talented tight end who can really run and has a frame ready for the college game, and a talented edge rusher and good enough to play on either side of the ball in college. He is being recruited predominately as a tight end.



Shows strong hands, can win 50-50 balls and does a nice job catching the ball through contact. Strong in-line blocker who can manhandle an opposing edge or linebacker and has the toughness and physicality you love to see at the tight end position. Flashes very good straight line speed and runs well enough to separate down the field and will be a major weapon in the vertical passing game. Used quite a bit out of the backfield on end arounds and shows the speed to turn the corner and pick up chunks of yards. Clocked a personal best 11.08-100-meter time this Spring and is a standout hooper who averaged a double-double in points and rebounds as a junior.



Needs to continue to refine his route running and become a little more fluid in his ability to get in and out of his breaks but the traits are there, and he has a chance to be very good player at the next level.

6-foot-1, 185-pound WR out of Chattanooga (TN) McCallie School

Commitment date: December 1, 2025

Notable offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Tennessee, among others. He was previously committed to Vanderbilt

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.79 receiver and No.571 overall

247sports Scouting Report: Tabuteau projects at least initially in the slot but it wouldn't surprise me to see him play Z as well. A versatile playmaker, his film shows high-end body control and smooth route running, and after enrolling early, I think he's got a shot to make the two-deep come opening day. He also shows potential in the return game, which will be needed after Wisconsin loses all of its top kick and punt returners.

6-foot-3, 215-pound LB out of Appleton (Wis.) North

Commitment date: June 1, 2025

Notable offers: Kansas, Michigan State, and Oklahoma, among others.

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.105 linebacker and No.1216 overall

247sports Scouting Report: It seems fitting the local prospect comes in at inside linebacker, providing physicality and the instinct to lead his defense in the middle of the field. Wenzel shows a proficiency in taking command of his unit at the position, getting to the correct spot and using his physical presence to secure a tackle. He lines up at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds while quickly covering the field sideline to sideline and closing out plays when he makes contact with a ball-carrier.

5-foot-11, 200-pound RB out of Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes

Commitment date: November 11, 2025

Notable offers: Florida State, Memphis, Minnesota, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, and South Florida, among others. Wiggins was previously committed to Florida International.

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.52 running back and No.857 overall

247sports Scouting Report: He's had a really impressive senior campaign. A slashing runner with the power to handle inside work and the foot speed to pull away from defenders. He's very effective on counters and draws with his vision as he picks a lane and commits to it. Quick to shift gears in traffic and can avoid tacklers with his suddenness. Not a true bulldozer but has a compact frame and tends to always be finishing forward. Type of kid that can be a multi-year contributor in the Big Ten and thrive in a committee approach.

