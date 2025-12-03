MADISON, Wis. – It couldn't have been easy for Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell to watch his recruiting class's highest-rated recruit decommit and jump to a SEC school a day later. He coped by picking the pocket of a different SEC school.



While replacing four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit this late in the recruiting cycle is next to impossible, the Badgers made a valiant effort at it by flipping long-time Vanderbilt commit Keeyshawn Tabuteau two days before the start of the early signing period.



We take a closer look at Tabuteau and how his addition improves the program.

The Bio

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

High School: McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN

Position: Wide Receiver

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.79 receiver and No.571 overall

Commitment date: December 1, 2025

Stats

According to MaxPreps, Tabuteau caught 56 passes for 1,231 yards and 16 touchdowns this season to help McCallie finish 10-3. He averaged 94.7 yards per game and 22 yards per catch.

Vanderbilt commit Keeyshawn Schneider-Tabuteau hauls in the deep ball for a McCallie touchdown 🔥👀



Live on the NFHS Network: https://t.co/cfSvYUvHSs @KeeyshawnT @McCallieFB pic.twitter.com/po3XgOx23O — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 22, 2025

Recruiting Competition

Tabuteau committed to Vanderbilt in June over Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Tennessee, and several others. He flipped to the Badgers after having a virtual official visit with Fickell and the staff the previous weekend. Wisconsin had offered Tabuteau during his sophomore year.

On Wisconsin

“I just felt like there was a good opportunity at Wisconsin. I feel like (receivers coach Jordan Reid is) a great coach, great person. He’s a player’s coach. I can feel the love and the connection with him.”

- Tabuteau to On3

Scouting Report via 247sports

Tabuteau projects at least initially in the slot but it wouldn't surprise me to see him play Z as well. A versatile playmaker, his film shows high-end body control and smooth route running, and after enrolling early, I think he's got a shot to make the two-deep come opening day. He also shows potential in the return game, which will be needed after Wisconsin loses all of its top kick and punt returners.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, Tabuteau ran a 10.81-second 100-meter dash this spring and shows an ability to run by high school defenders on tape. Tabuteau also flashes an expanded route tree compared to those of a typical high school receiver.

Our take

Vinny Anthony, Jayden Ballard, Dekel Crowdus, and Tyrell Henry are all out of eligibility, meaning the Badgers are likely to look through the transfer portal to find a veteran receiver to add to a room that includes Eugene Hilton and Trech Kekahuna. However, with how poor UW's passing offense was, there's always a chance for a surprise entrance into the portal.



Tabuteau has excellent speed and plays with a level of toughness. He'll need to grow and develop but he has a winning mindset, having won a pair of state championships.

