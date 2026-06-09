Wisconsin Football Flips Another Recruit to Bolster Surging 2027 Class

In it's currently elite 2027 recruiting class, Wisconsin has already flipped four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams from Florida State and three-star inside linebacker Keaton Wollan from Iowa State.

Monday night, the Badgers pulled off another flip, landing in-state offensive lineman Jack Tabbert from Pewaukee, who was committed to North Dakota State.

Tabbert was at Wisconsin's Big Man camp on Sunday afternoon, and quickly traded in his Bison green and yellow for Badgers cardinal and white.

Tabbert is a three-star prospect on On3/Rivals, listed as the No. 13 player in the state of Wisconsin. Meanwhile, he's unranked on 247Sports. He's listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds. He's one of the smaller offensive linemen the Badgers have signed this cycle along with Ethan McIntosh (6-foot-7, 250 pounds).

Tabbert certainly isn't the most sought-after recruit Wisconsin has landed this cycle, but he still held 11 Division-I offers, most of them from the FBS ranks. The Badgers are his only Power Four offer; the lineman's best additional offers include Liberty, Central Michigan and New Mexico.

This is the fifth offensive lineman Wisconsin has signed in the 2027 cycle so far, and yet another recruit for new offensive line coach Eric Mateos. Tabbert joins McIntosh, Cole Reiter and Hunter and Reece Mallinger. In a development that should warm the hearts of old-school Wisconsin fans everywhere, all five players are from the Dairy State.

This could be the cherry on top for Mateos' high school recruiting haul in 2027, and while the Badgers are still technically involved with other bigger-name recruits including four-star offensive tackle Alijah Shaw, this may indicate the Badgers know they're beat in that recruiting battle and potentially others.

The Badgers now have 21 players in total in 2027 in a class that currently ranks No. 14 nationally on 247Sports (6th in the Big Ten) and No. 24th nationally on On3/Rivals (9th in the Big Ten).