Wisconsin Football Assistant Coach Considered Top-10 Recruiter in the Nation

Wisconsin football is in the midst of compiling one of the best recruiting classes in the nation in the 2027 cycle.

Following a flurry of commitments from their first official visit weekend of the summer, the crowning jewel of which being prized four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, Wisconsin's 2027 recruiting class currently sits at No. 16 in the country on 247Sports and No. 22 on On3/Rivals.

The Badgers' last few commits have been a pair of defensive backs, a wide receiver and a pair of linebackers. Still, Wisconsin's new offensive line coach Eric Mateos is currently ranked as the No. 9 recruiter in the country by 247Sports.

Mateos' strong early track record in Madison

Mateos, who Wisconsin hired away from Arkansas this offseason after the Hogs' staff disintegrated following the firing of head coach Sam Pittman, has already put in serious work for the Badgers on the recruiting trail.

Since he got to Madison, Mateos has landed three recruits, and retained an offensive lineman who was committed to the previous offensive line coach AJ Blazek.

The Badgers have an all-home grown offensive line in the class of 2027, and Mateos landed three of them: Sussex three-star twins Hunter and Reece Mallinger, as well as Germantown four-star tackle Cole Reiter. Mateos has also held onto Verona tackle Ethan McIntosh — Wisconsin currently sits with four offensive lineman on board in the 2027 cycle.

When the Badgers hired Mateos, it was universally applauded as a strong move. Mateos has facilitated strong offensive lines everywhere he coaches, even last season in Fayetteville when Arkansas went a dismal 2-10. Pop on the Razorbacks' tape — their front five on offense certainly wasn't the problem.

What's more, he's got a rapport with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes; the pair have coached together at three different Power Four institutions prior to Wisconsin.

Mateos is just what Wisconsin needed in an OL coach

Wisconsin OL Coach Eric Mateos. | Christian Borman.

Then there's his actual coaching style, which again, is essentially universally praised.

"He’s an intelligent guy, really creative thinker," Grimes said this spring. "He’s a tremendous teacher. I think he does a great job finding a way to get the information across to every player in the room."

Then, upon listening to Mateos himself, you're overwhelmed with the sense that he belongs at a blue-collar, physical, downhill running program like Wisconsin.

“There has to be a passion for physicality. I think so much of what gets taught, tempo offenses, that’s been a big thing over the years, that’s made o-linemen more concerned about conserving energy rather than just emptying the tank on that play. I’d say the mindset and the passion for the physicality is the most important thing," he told reporters.

Still, none of Mateos football intelligence or coaching chops would ultimately matter if he couldn't lure players of the proper caliber to Madison. A few months into his tenure, he's done just that, and is rightfully recognized as a top recruiter in the country.