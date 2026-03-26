Sharpshooting Wing With Wisconsin Ties Hits the Transfer Portal

A shot-making wing Wisconsin basketball missed out on out of high school is available once again.

Former four-star recruit Ryder Frost, who initially signed with Notre Dame, plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on April 7.

Notre Dame wing Ryder Frost plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agents at @excelsm told @On3.



The 6-7 freshman is a former 4⭐️ recruit and was regarded as one of the top shooters in the 2025 high school class.https://t.co/PSq92dUAiM pic.twitter.com/E01eIsquA1 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 25, 2026

The Badgers made Frost's top six before he ultimately committed to the Fighting Irish. Other finalists included Michigan, Iowa, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Coming out of Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, the 6-foot-7 wing was known as one of the best shooters in the country, particularly from distance. A 45-percent shooter from deep in UAA play, he continued to prove himself as a long-range sniper in college despite limited opportunities.

As a freshman with the Fighting Irish, Frost only played in 26 games and averaged 6.2 minutes. Still, he attempted two three-pointers per game, and knocked down 39 percent of them. Some of his best games included a 15-point outing against LIU, a 12-point outing at Pitt and a 10-point game at North Carolina.

Frost is clearly a gifted shooter, and he wasted no time letting it fly from distance, putting up 52 attempts from beyond the arc in his reserve role (12.7 percent of Notre Dame's minutes). But he would also fill a position of need in Madison, where his game could fit right in.

Where Frost fits with the Badgers

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Ryder Frost. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Wisconsin is low on wings following the graduation of Andrew Rohde and Braeden Carrington. On the current roster, the 6-foot-6 freshman Hayden Jones looks like the lone wing.

With how enthusiastically the Badgers shoot from deep (6th-highest three-point rate in the nation this season), Frost would fit right in, and he could potentially bring good size to that three spot in Wisconsin's lineup.

There's a reason Frost wasn't a starter immediately in South Bend, however. He's still growing other facets of his game, namely defense and playmaking.

If Wisconsin were to recruit Frost, it would likely compete against several other contending Power Four schools given his pedigree and scoring potential. A contender with deeper pockets and with whom he's already familiar with such as Michigan would be difficult to fend off. The Badgers would need to decide if they view him as a potential starter, because he'll cost starter money in. the transfer portal.