Physically manhandled and pushed out of sync completely by Seton Hall's style of play, the University of Wisconsin looked lifeless heading into the locker room, staring at a 17-point deficit.

As much as they tried, it was too much to overcome.

Wisconsin surged with a better defensive end and some early hot shooting, but too many mistakes emptied its tank down the stretch in a 74-69 loss to Seton Hall in the Baha Mar Championship semifinals on Thursday in Nassau, Bahamas.

FINAL SCORING

Rapp 18, Carrington 17, Garlock 11, Foxwell 7 (2-for-10), Winter 7, Onuetu 4, Janicki 3, Kinziger 2.#Badgers shoot 44.4 percent (59.3 in the second half), 11-for-29 from three, 10-for-14 from the line. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 20, 2026

Forward Austin Rapp scored 18 points to lead Wisconsin (4-1), which tied the game with 6:39 remaining and again with 5:31 remaining but never reclaimed the lead.

Braeden Carrington, who four days ago went to the hospital after an in-game collision, added 17 points, while Will Garlock finished with a career-high 11 points.

Wisconsin will play in the Baha Mar Championship consolation game Friday against Murray State. The Racers (4-1) lost to N.C. State, 93-83, in Thursday's first semifinal.

Wisconsin twice cut the lead to two in the final two minutes but as was the case for most of the night, couldn't get the necessary stops. Trey Parker (game-high 21 points) crashed the offensive glass and tipped in the miss, and Terry Copeland (12) did the same thing on the next possession to nullify Owen Foxwell's two free throws.

Whatever Wisconsin drew up during its full timeout with 17 seconds was quickly derailed when the Badgers committed their 18th turnover on the inbounds pass. Seton Hall hit two free throws off the mistake to effectively ice the game.

The turnovers helped four Seton Hall (4-1) players reach double figures.

The Badgers looked bound for the consolation bracket shortly after the game started, unable to solve Seton Hall's defensive pressure and letting the Pirates' shooters get too comfortable.

Seton Hall's defense delivered a gut punch that scattered and rushed Wisconsin. The Badgers committed five turnovers on their first 12 possessions and 11 on their 33 first-half possessions.

UW averaged .697 points per possession, attempted only six free throws, and converted only four points at the rim.

The lack of offense led to a scattered defense. Seton Hall had averaged 6.8 made threes on 31.4 percent shooting through its first four games, but the Pirates made five of their first nine perimeter attempts.

It all contributed to a 21-3 run, the last 3:10 of which was a 13-0 run that put the Badgers in a deep hole.

Whatever happened in the home locker room, however, made the Badgers look like a different defensive team. Led by forward Victory Onuetu flying around, the Badgers executed a 10-0 run that cut the lead to 40-33 with 16:53 remaining.

It became contagious. Three UW players registered a steal, Winter notched a block that forced a change of possession, and the Badgers cleaned the glass. UW forced five turnovers in 16 possessions, allowing them to regain an aggressive offensive nature by attacking the paint, finishing buckets at the rim, and delivering kick outs to open shooters.

Wisconsin scored on 12 of its first 15 possessions of the half, shooting 9-for-10 from the floor and hitting four three-pointers to average 1.867 points per possession. More importantly, Rapp's three-pointer cut the deficit to one with 10:25 remaining.

What it means: Wisconsin has not started well in multiple games this season but overcame its mistakes because it was the more talented team. That luck eventually would run out, but the second half proved that the Badgers can be a dynamic team when they play their brand of basketball.

Star of the game: Not only did Rapp score from the perimeter, but the junior also rebounded (six) and moved the ball (two assists) well. He scored 13 points in the second half to help lead the charge.

Stat of the game: The Pirates came in shooting 40.5 percent through their four games. Thanks to its defensive pressure and UW's turnovers, Seton Hall shot a season-best 48.2 percent, including 50 percent in the second half.

Reason to be Concerned: Of Wisconsin's 18 turnovers, half came from its starting guards in Foxwell (4), Carrington (3), and Eian Elmer (2).

Don’t overlook: For as physical as Seton Hall played, the Badgers only drew 16 fouls and went 10-for-14 from the foul line.

What’s next: Wisconsin will play in a third-place tournament game for the first time since 2022 (ironically in a Bahamas tournament) when it plays Murray State. The Racers (5-1) got 23 points and five assists from Roman Domon but allowed N.C. State to shoot 54 percent from the floor and 16-for-28 from three. Murray State forced 15 turnovers while committing 16.

The first meeting between the two schools is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network