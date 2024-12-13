All Badgers

How to watch Wisconsin volleyball vs. Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Wisconsin takes on Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska

Dana Becker

The Wisconsin volleyball team takes on Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament Friday night.
The Wisconsin volleyball team takes on Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament Friday night. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wisconsin volleyball team plays for a spot in the Elite Eight on Friday night against Texas A&M.

The Badgers and Aggies meet in the NCAA Tournament with the winner taking on either host Nebraska or Dayton for a berth in the Final Four. Wisconsin (25-6) vs. Texas A&M (21-7) is set for 6 p.m. with Nebraska (31-2) vs. Dayton (31-2) to follow. 

Last weekend, the Badgers advanced with wins over Fairfield and Georgia Tech inside UW Field House. This is the 12th consecutive season that Wisconsin has advanced to at least the Sweet 16. 

How to watch Wisconsin volleyball vs. Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament

Who: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M in NCAA Volleyball Championships

When: 6 p.m. CT | Friday, December 13

Where: Bob Devaney Center | Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Volleyball