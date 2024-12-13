How to watch Wisconsin volleyball vs. Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The Wisconsin volleyball team plays for a spot in the Elite Eight on Friday night against Texas A&M.
The Badgers and Aggies meet in the NCAA Tournament with the winner taking on either host Nebraska or Dayton for a berth in the Final Four. Wisconsin (25-6) vs. Texas A&M (21-7) is set for 6 p.m. with Nebraska (31-2) vs. Dayton (31-2) to follow.
Last weekend, the Badgers advanced with wins over Fairfield and Georgia Tech inside UW Field House. This is the 12th consecutive season that Wisconsin has advanced to at least the Sweet 16.
Who: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M in NCAA Volleyball Championships
When: 6 p.m. CT | Friday, December 13
Where: Bob Devaney Center | Lincoln, Nebraska
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+