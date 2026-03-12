Wisconsin announces spring practice details with one major change

It may not feel like spring quite yet in Madison, but Wisconsin football is set to kick off offseason practices in late March as spring practice details were released to the media Thursday.

There's one notable change to the Badgers' spring practice schedule, however. Unlike last offseason, there are currently no plans for a "Spring Showcase" or similar practice open to fans, a source confirmed to Badgers On SI.

Under head coach Luke Fickell, Wisconsin has varied in its approach to spring practices open to the public. Fickell's first offseason featured "The Launch," a rain-soaked affair in Camp Randall Stadium that served as a portent for the disappointing season to come, with then-starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai tossing four interceptions in an uninspiring effort.

The following offseason, the Badgers restricted practice viewership to the media without a traditional spring game or open practice for fans.

In 2025, Wisconsin brought back the open practice inside Camp Randall Stadium, but re-branded it to the "Spring Showcase." Now, it appears the Badgers have once again elected to limit spring practice viewership to the media.

Wisconsin's spring practice period will run from March 19 to April 30, spanning 15 practices as per usual. The Badgers will operate on a Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday practice schedule, as with past offseasons under Fickell. Wisconsin will hit the practice field four times before spring break, which is scheduled for March 28 through April 5.

Though there's no offical "Spring Showcase" or similar ticketed event for fans, a source told Badgers On SI that the practice scheduled for Saturday, April 25 is slated to serve as the big scrimmage of the spring.

According to the practice schedule released to the media, Fickell and both coordinators, offensive play-caller Jeff Grimes and defensive skipper Mike Tressell, will be made available for interviews multiple times throughout the spring. Every assistant coach is scheduled to speak as well. Projected starting quarterback Colton Joseph's media availability is slated for April 7, the first practice after spring break.

There's no shortage of spring practice storylines for Wisconsin this offseason. With 33 incoming transfers and new faces at every position, the competition for snaps will be fierce across the board. Wide receiver and offensive line (five incoming transfers each), along with defensive line and cornerback (four incoming transfers each) are some of the positions with the most intrigue.

Spring practice always answers a handful of questions while simultaneously posing new ones. With Wisconsin's spring schedule locked in, we're closer to getting a glimpse at what the 2026 Badgers can be.