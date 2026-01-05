Transfer Portal 2026: Incoming Wisconsin Badgers commits

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin watched as 20 of its players announced they were leaving the program in search of more playing time, better opportunities, or better NIL deals.



This weekend, it was finally the Badgers turn, and Luke Fickell and his staff got to work.



With the opening of the transfer portal on Friday and hosting multiple official visitors, the Badgers landed commitments from nine players from the transfer portal with multiple more spots available.

It's still early in the process (the portal closes on Jan.16), but Wisconsin has already put together a transfer portal class that ranks in the top five.



Edge Rusher Justus Boone

Measurables: 6-4/278

Previous School: Florida/Arkansas

Eligibility Remaining: One

Notable Stats: Saw action in 12 games with three starts last season, tallying 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and three quarterback hurries

Cornerback Eric Fletcher

Measurables: 6-1/180

Previous School: East Carolina/Oklahoma State

Eligibility Remaining: Three

Notable Stats: Fletcher didn't miss a tackle on the season and finished with a 68.3 defensive grade, per PFF. He made 11 tackles and broke up three passes.

My recruitment is closed !! 🔒 — Eric Fletcher (@EDifferenttt) January 4, 2026

Tight End Jacob Harris

Measurables: 6-4/255

Previous School: Bowling Green

Eligibility Remaining: Two

Notable Stats: Appeared in all 12 games, starting in three of them last season. He finished with 19 catches, 182 yards and five touchdowns on the year.

Quarterback Colton Joseph

Measurables: 6-2/200

Previous School: Old Dominion

Eligibility Remaining: Two

Notable Stats: Joseph was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while running for 1,007 yards and 13 scores.

Inside Linebacker Jon Jon Kamara

Measurables: 6-4/230

Previous School: Kansas

Eligibility Remaining: Three

Notable Stats: Played in all 12 games, starting three at linebacker. He totaled 13 tackles (5 solo, 8 assisted) on the season, along with 1.5 tackles-for-loss, and an assisted sack.

Center Austin Kawecki

Measurables: 6-4/300

Previous School: Oklahoma State

Eligibility Remaining: One

Notable Stats: Kawecki started 10 games at center (658 snaps) and one at right guard (52 snaps) this past season.

Wide receiver Shamar Rigby

Measurables: 6-3/190

Previous School: Purdue/Oklahoma State

Eligibility Remaining: Two

Notable Stats: Rigby finished with 25 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown in 2025, including three games with 50 or more receiving yards. He didn't register a drop on 42 targets.

Running back Abu Sama

Measurables: 5-11/210

Previous School: Iowa State

Eligibility Remaining: One

Notable Stats: Sama rushed 140 times for 732 yards and five touchdowns during the 2025 season. Over his three seasons with Iowa State, he accumulated 1,933 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Abu Sama if you can hear me. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8f0cWGYWOO — 𝙄𝙤𝙬𝙖 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@IowaStateNation) December 24, 2025

Tight end Ryan Schwendeman

Measurables: 6-5/245

Previous School: Southern Illinois

Eligibility Remaining: Two

Notable Stats: 15 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.



Southern Illinois TE Ryan Schwendeman has signed with Wisconsin, his rep @AlecEaston of @nilsonsports tells @TomLoy247, @mzenitz and me.



The 6-foot-5, 245-pound TE had interest from over a dozen P4 programs. Huge get for the Badgers.https://t.co/Xy6dZ1K856 pic.twitter.com/GZb32vbGkF — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 4, 2026

Safety Carson Van Dinter

Measurables: 6-3/210

Previous School: Iowa State

Eligibility Remaining: Three

Notable Stats: Saw action in 11 games. Registered 18 tackles, one pass breakup and a half tackle for loss.

