Transfer Portal 2026: Incoming Wisconsin Badgers commits
In this story:
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin watched as 20 of its players announced they were leaving the program in search of more playing time, better opportunities, or better NIL deals.
This weekend, it was finally the Badgers turn, and Luke Fickell and his staff got to work.
With the opening of the transfer portal on Friday and hosting multiple official visitors, the Badgers landed commitments from nine players from the transfer portal with multiple more spots available.
It's still early in the process (the portal closes on Jan.16), but Wisconsin has already put together a transfer portal class that ranks in the top five.
If you missed any of the news over the weekend, the team at Badgers on SI has you covered.
Edge Rusher Justus Boone
Measurables: 6-4/278
Previous School: Florida/Arkansas
Eligibility Remaining: One
Notable Stats: Saw action in 12 games with three starts last season, tallying 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and three quarterback hurries
Story: Wisconsin Badgers sign former 4-star SEC edge rusher in transfer portal
Cornerback Eric Fletcher
Measurables: 6-1/180
Previous School: East Carolina/Oklahoma State
Eligibility Remaining: Three
Notable Stats: Fletcher didn't miss a tackle on the season and finished with a 68.3 defensive grade, per PFF. He made 11 tackles and broke up three passes.
Story: New Wisconsin Badgers cornerbacks coach picks up intriguing young transfer CB
Related: Wisconsin Badgers makes top three for former Big 12 cornerback
Tight End Jacob Harris
Measurables: 6-4/255
Previous School: Bowling Green
Eligibility Remaining: Two
Notable Stats: Appeared in all 12 games, starting in three of them last season. He finished with 19 catches, 182 yards and five touchdowns on the year.
Story: Wisconsin Badgers land transfer tight end who fits perfectly in Jeff Grimes' system
Quarterback Colton Joseph
Measurables: 6-2/200
Previous School: Old Dominion
Eligibility Remaining: Two
Notable Stats: Joseph was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while running for 1,007 yards and 13 scores.
Inside Linebacker Jon Jon Kamara
Measurables: 6-4/230
Previous School: Kansas
Eligibility Remaining: Three
Notable Stats: Played in all 12 games, starting three at linebacker. He totaled 13 tackles (5 solo, 8 assisted) on the season, along with 1.5 tackles-for-loss, and an assisted sack.
Story: Wisconsin Badgers land rising Big 12 linebacker in the transfer portal
Center Austin Kawecki
Measurables: 6-4/300
Previous School: Oklahoma State
Eligibility Remaining: One
Notable Stats: Kawecki started 10 games at center (658 snaps) and one at right guard (52 snaps) this past season.
Story: Wisconsin Badgers land new center from Big 12 for transfer QB Colton Joseph
Wide receiver Shamar Rigby
Measurables: 6-3/190
Previous School: Purdue/Oklahoma State
Eligibility Remaining: Two
Notable Stats: Rigby finished with 25 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown in 2025, including three games with 50 or more receiving yards. He didn't register a drop on 42 targets.
Story: Wisconsin Badgers add big-bodied wide receiver for new QB Colton Joseph in transfer portal
Running back Abu Sama
Measurables: 5-11/210
Previous School: Iowa State
Eligibility Remaining: One
Notable Stats: Sama rushed 140 times for 732 yards and five touchdowns during the 2025 season. Over his three seasons with Iowa State, he accumulated 1,933 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
Story: Wisconsin Badgers earn commitment from elite transfer portal running back
Tight end Ryan Schwendeman
Measurables: 6-5/245
Previous School: Southern Illinois
Eligibility Remaining: Two
Notable Stats: 15 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.
Story: Wisconsin Badgers fill out tight end room with highly touted transfer
Safety Carson Van Dinter
Measurables: 6-3/210
Previous School: Iowa State
Eligibility Remaining: Three
Notable Stats: Saw action in 11 games. Registered 18 tackles, one pass breakup and a half tackle for loss.
Story: Wisconsin Badgers first transfer portal addition of 2026 is former in-state safety from Iowa State
