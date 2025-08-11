Wisconsin Badgers backup QB competition remains unsettled in fall camp
At some point in the season, the University of Wisconsin football team has learned this lesson the hard way: you’d better have more than one quarterback ready to play. In 11 of the last 13 years, the backup has been called into action for meaningful snaps, sometimes in critical moments.
That’s why, even though Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr. has established himself as the starter, the battle behind him might quietly be one of the most important competitions taking place in fall camp.
Luke Fickell, who’s dealt with more than his share of bad injury luck at quarterback in his first two seasons at Wisconsin, didn’t mince words after practice. This battle isn’t just about running the offense, it’s about who can handle the moment when the game plan shifts on a Saturday.
"That's what tonight [open practice] was really about... try to put these guys in situations to see how they react and respond," Fickell said. "And it's hard sometimes when you've got a younger offensive line group, but we've got to evaluate those guys. I don't know where we are just yet. I like both of them. I think they both bring some different things to the table. At that position in particular, I think you're going to have to go into next week and do some live situations with them to see how they react."
The two candidates for the backup job are San Diego State transfer Danny O’Neil and Southern Illinois transfer Hunter Simmons. O’Neil, a 6-foot, 195-pound former true freshman starter, opened last season with 127 straight passes without an interception and finished with 2,181 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six picks. He posted a 63.3% completion rate in Sean Lewis’ spread offense and earned high marks from Pro Football Focus for his decision-making and ability to limit turnover-worthy plays.
Simmons, meanwhile, showed real upside before an injury cut his 2024 season short. In back-to-back starts for Southern Illinois, he threw for 341 yards against Southeast Missouri State and followed with 306 against South Dakota, becoming just the second player in school history to top 300 passing yards in his first two starts. He finished the year with 852 yards and three touchdowns in just five appearances.
In the spring, Wisconsin’s quarterback room under position coach Kenny Guiton was light on bodies, so a familiar connection helped fill the gap. Simmons had worked with Badgers assistant wide receivers coach Blake Rolan, who was his offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois. That relationship paved the way for him to make the move to Madison.
"Not to say that you're preparing for injuries, but you've got to find a way to make sure that you've got some competition in that room," Fickell said. "But no matter what the season looks like, you've got to have some guys that you feel confident that can go out there."
There’s also true freshman Carter Smith, a former four-star signee who represents the program’s long-term future at the position. Fickell and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes have been upfront that Smith’s development plan might include a redshirt season as a chance to learn the position at the college level without rushing the process.
“Those are real conversations,” Grimes said when discussing redshirts at local media day. “Sometimes you might have to say things that players don’t necessarily want to hear. But if you’re really honest with them, and they know you care, then they can hear just about anything."
That last part matters for Wisconsin’s bigger picture. If Smith takes the year to develop and either O’Neil or Simmons proves capable in relief, the Badgers not only solidify their 2025 depth but also set themselves up for a smoother transition in the years ahead.
And it would be a welcome sight for Fickell and his staff. The past two seasons have brought plenty of turbulence, losing Tanner Mordecai for a stretch, then Tyler Van Dyke to a torn ACL, both of which forced Braedyn Locke into the starting role while the offense scrambled to adjust. For a team that’s had its fair share of bad luck, a little stability and depth at quarterback would go a long way.
Until then, the reps behind Edwards aren’t just about insurance, they’re about preparation for a brutal schedule ahead. If history has taught Wisconsin anything, it’s that the QB2 spot here tends to matter a whole lot more than you'd like it to. Between now and the Aug. 28 opener against Miami (OH), the Badgers coaching staff has to figure out whether O’Neil or Simmons is the guy they trust most behind Edwards.