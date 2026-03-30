Wisconsin Could Have its Worst Showing at the NFL Draft in Nearly 20 Years

Considering Wisconsin football is coming off its worst season since George H. W. Bush was in office, it's not surprising that very few of the program's graduating seniors are receiving NFL Draft hype.

The team sent just two players to the combine: wideout Vinny Anthony and outside linebacker Mason Reiger.

Both had very solid seasons and were arguably the top players on their respective units. Anthony reeled in 31 catches for 391 yards and one touchdown. The talented deep threat's just-okay numbers were undoubtably a victim of the statistically worst passing offense in the Power Four.

Wisconsin wideout Vinny Anthony could be a long-shot to hear his name called at the 2026 NFL Draft. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Reiger, meanwhile, was the team's alpha pass-rusher. He notched five sacks, 32 total tackles and 45 total pressures.

Still, only one of those players is expected to get selected in the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, according to an updated seven-round mock draft compiled by ESPN's Matt Miller.

The long-time draft analyst has Reiger getting selected in the fourth round, at pick No. 129 to the Chicago Bears. Anthony, meanwhile, is nowhere to be found. Neither is any other Badger.

Again, given the team's excruciatingly poor performance in 2025, that comes as little surprise. Reiger appears to be more likely to get drafted, while Anthony appears to be looking at 7th-round flier/undrafted free agent status. But if Wisconsin only has one player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, it'll snap a streak that goes back to 2007.

Wisconsin's recent draft history

For 18 straight years, the Badgers have had at least two players selected in every NFL Draft. The last time Wisconsin had just one player taken was 2007, though it was eventual Hall of Fame offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

It certainly came down to the wire last year — Wisconsin had to wait until the 7th round to hear a Badger get selected. But ultimately, offensive tackle Jack Nelson was taken by Atlanta with pick No. 218 and safety Hunter Wohler was taken by Indianapolis with pick No. 232.

Wisconsin hasn't had a first-rounder since 2017 (Ryan Ramczyk, TJ Watt). It hasn't had a day-two pick since 2023 (Keeanu Benton, Joe Tippmann).