Mason Reiger's NFL Combine Performance Finished Top 5 in 3 Different Drills

Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher Mason Reiger didn't merely perform well at the NFL scouting combine. He was one of the best athletes at his position in three different drills.

He stood out from the start with impressive leaps in both the broad jump and the vertical jump.

His vertical jump of 40 inches was tied for the second best among all the defensive linemen who performed at the combine.

The only lineman who jumped higher was George Gumbs Jr. from Florida, who hit 41 inches.

Reiger's 40-inch vertical jump would have finished as the second highest among defensive linemen in each of the last five combines. In 2025, only five total players had a vertical higher than 40 inches at the combine, at any position.

Mason's Combine performance by the numbers



🔺T-2 in the vertical jump among the DEs

T-4 in the broad jump among the DEs

His broad jump went 10 feet and five inches, which was tied for fourth-furthest in his position group.

That put him ahead of previous No. 1 overall pick edge rushers like Jadeveon Clowney and Travon Walker.

Reiger didn't stand out in the full 40-yard dash with a time of 4.78 seconds, but he showed off more of his explosiveness with his fast start to the drill.

He ran the first 10 yards in 1.61 seconds. That was tied for the third-fastest 10-yard split of any player at his position this year.

The only two players who were faster in that stretch were Cashius Howell of Texas A&M at 1.58 seconds and Trey Moore from Texas at 1.6 seconds flat.

The Badgers were quick to point out that Reiger's 10-yard split matched what former Wisconsin star TJ Watt ran in 2017.

He hasn't run agility drills or done his bench press yet, but his combination of height, weight and explosiveness measurements should only improve his NFL Draft stock and cement his chances of hearing his name called on draft weekend.