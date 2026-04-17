Wisconsin Mr. Basketball Zavier Zens Commits to Illini Over Badgers

After initially committing to Northern Iowa, the Wisconsin Lutheran standout reopened his recruitment when the Panthers' head coach Ben Jacobson left for the head coaching vacancy at Utah State. Head coach Greg Gard and the Wisconsin staff wasted no time extending an offer to the newly available in-state prospect, but it ultimately wasn't enough to seal the deal.

Zens took visits to Utah State, Illinois, and Wisconsin during his accelerated second recruitment before ultimately deciding that Champaign, Illinois was the best fit for his collegiate career.

Missing out on an in-state Mr. Basketball, especially when getting a rare second chance in his recruitment, can be a tough pill to swallow for Gard and the Badgers. Wisconsin made a strong late push to keep the state's top talent at home, but Zens ultimately opted to join a Big Ten rival in Illinois.

While losing out on a sharpshooting, physical wing like Zens stings, the Badgers' 2026 recruiting class remains in a solid spot. Wisconsin will now either pivot and look to round out a class that already features LaTrevion Fenderson, Jackson Ball, and Owen Foxwell, or stand pat with the three incoming recruits.

That roster spot also remains open to another potential addition from the transfer portal.