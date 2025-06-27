WATCH: Wisconsin Badgers football players lift heavy during annual Squat Fest
MADISON, Wis. — Weeks of summer conditioning led up to a morning of strobe lights, deafening music and face paint for the University of Wisconsin football program.
Director of football strength and conditioning Brady Collins and his staff led the Badgers through its third annual Squat Fest event Friday inside the team's weight room. One session was primarily for offensive players that started around 7:30 a.m., then another for the defense began at 9:30 a.m.
Players wore special shirts for the event, and some dressed in face paint.
Wisconsin Badgers On SI was in attendance for both sessions. Take in the experience known as Squat Fest with your own eyes and ears.
