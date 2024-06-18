Vault Dwellers Event — Release Date, Bundles & More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has seen a ton of crossovers with TV shows such as The Boys, and even Godzilla. However, following Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard, the Fallout series is now coming to MW3 and Warzone.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Fallout: Vault Dwellers event, including the release date, the bundles, and much more.
Fallout: Vault Dwellers Release Date
The Fallout: Vault Dwellers event will begin on Thursday, June 20 at 10am PT and will end on June 26 at 8am PT. This gives players a week to earn all of the rewards which are available during the event.
Related Article: What is Warzone Rewards? All Challenges Explained
Fallout Bundle
With the Fallout: Vault Dwellers event, a Fallout bundle will be coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. It hasn’t been revealed how much the bundle will cost, but we can expect it do be around 2,600 COD Points as with previous crossover bundles.
Here’s everything included in the Fallout x MW3 & Warzone bundle:
- Vault 141 – Price, Soap, Gaz, and Ghost Operator Skins
- Atomic Disintegrator – HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint
- Vault-Tec Approved – M16 Weapon Blueprint
- Let’s Do This! and Fatman – Weapon Charms
- Wasteland Workshop – Calling Card
- You’re Special – Large Decal
- Vault-Tec Engineer – Emblem
- Nuka-Cola Spacer – Sticker
- Nuka-Cola, Please Stand By, Survivors’ Journey, Sanctuary Hills, Vault 141, and Restoring Democracy – Loading Screens
Fallout: Vault Dwellers Rewards
Players will be able to earn rewards during the Fallout: Vault Dwellers event. These rewards can be unlocked by completing challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Here’s all of the rewards available:
- Slocum’s Joe (Weapon Sticker)
- New California Republic (Large Decal)
- Nuka-Cola (Charm)
- Nuka-Cola Caps (Emblem)
- Nuke-Cola Quantum (Camo)
This event comes towards the middle of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s Season 4, just in time for the Season 4 Reloaded update.