What We Know About TFT Set 12: Theme and Release date
As the fifth anniversary of Teamfight Tactics rages on and with TFT Set 11, Inkborn Fables, on its home stretch, speculation of when and where TFT is going with the next expansion continues to grow.
Here is what we know about TFT Set 12 including the theme and release date.
Related Article: Best Comps in Pengu’s Party Game Mode
What we know about TFT Set 12
While we dont know many details about what's going to be in TFT Set 12, the lead designer for the game, Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer recently did spill the beans on a possible theme of the set along with one champion reveal.
During a live stream during the IGN Live event, Mortdog talked about the game and where it was heading. For TFT Set 12, Mortdog mentioned that they would be “Magical” and that Neeko will be in the set. Looking at the roadmap that came out earlier this year, TFT Set 12 is set to have “Magic, Mayhem and Bees” which are also hints to what the set could contain
The “bees” mention could refer to the Bees skin line which has Kog’Maw, Singed, Oriana, Teemo, Nunu, Blitzcrank, Veigar, Yuumi, Ziggs, Malzahar, Vel’Koz and Heimerdinger. The Bees skinline is among the most popular cosmetics in League of Legends and has yet to make an appearance in TFT.
TFT Set 12 release date
Although there has been no official announcement from Riot regarding the release date of TFT Set 12, players cant get a really good estimate on the release date by checking the end date of the current TFT Inkborn Fables Act battle pass.
Battlepasses in TFT usually end on the day before the next battlepass comes out. Because the next battlepass to release will be the TFT Set 12 battlepass, Set 12 will hit live servers on the day after the TFT Inkborn Fables Battlepass expires — July 31st.
July 31st is also the date that patch 14.15 is set to go live. Another sign that the set will be released at the end of July is that the roadmap mentions that TFT Set 12 will be released in July. But with only two patches in July being Patch 14.14 and 14.15 and with 14.14 being before the expiration date of the TFT Set 11 battlepass, we can deduce that 14.15 will be the release date.
With this analysis, players can expect news for TFT Set 12 to come out a couple of weeks before the July 31st release date and a two-week Public Beta Environment test period which should start around Tuesday, July 16th.