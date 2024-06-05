Rocket League Season 15 V2.40 Patch Notes — Audio, Content, Bugs
Rocket League Season 15 has dropped, bringing the noise to the car-soccer hybrid. This patch is all about live music, rocking out to the radio, and showing off your punk style. To go along with this new content, the patch notes include important demolition audio changes to make matches more explosive. Here are the full V2.40 patch notes.
Full Rocket League V2.40 Patch Notes
The Headlines
- Changes to Demolition Audio
- Timestamps in Chat
- Limited Time Modes added to Private Matches, Offline Matches, and Custom Tournaments
- Changes to Item Shop Bundles
Changes and Updates
Changes to Demolition Audio
- To help players separate when an opponent is demolished and when a teammate goes BOOM! during fast-paced matches, we’ve added an audible ping to the explosion audio when opponents demolish one of your teammates
- Volume for this new audio cue is tied to the Gameplay slider under Settings -> Audio
- Audio when you or a teammate demolishes an opponent is unchanged
Timestamps in Chat
- We’ve added timestamps to Text Chat and Quick Chats across all online and offline matches and modes
- Timestamps will mirror the in-game timer according to the match type. For example, timestamps in Soccar will have descending time, while Knockout quick chats will have ascending time
- Overtime will also display ascending time
Limited Time Modes in Private Matches
Based on player requests and feedback, we’ve added these Limited Time Modes as options in Private Matches, Offline Matches, and Custom Tournaments:
- Beach Ball
- Boomer Ball
- Demolition
- Dropshot Rumble (Can only be played on Core 707)
- Eggstra Special Mode
- G-Force Frenzy
- Gridiron (Can only be played on Champions Field (NFL))
- Moonball
- Pinball
- Speed Demon
- Spike Rush
- Super Cube
More Notes:
- Mutator settings are now sorted into three categories: Match, Game, and Ball
- Mutators are available to activate for all of the added modes
- Some mutators may be disabled depending on the game mode being modified
Changes to Item Shop Bundles
There are going to be changes to how bundles are sold in the Item Shop. Here they are:
If you own items in a bundle that’s currently in the Item Shop, you can now buy the bundle minus the cost of the customization item(s) that you already have in your inventory
- If the bundle you’re purchasing is being sold at a discounted price, and you already own one or more items in the bundle, the full price of the owned items will be deducted until the minimum price for the bundle is met
- If you’ve already purchased all items in a bundle, all items will show as “owned” and the purchase button will be disabled
- All of the above applies to bundles sold for in-game Credits, and not to bundles sold for real-world currency
New Content
New Arena Variant
- The new Arena variant `Salty Shores (Salty Fest)` is now live in Private Matches, Offline Matches, and Free Play
More Fully Customizable Car Bodies
- Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
- Lamborghini Huracán STO
- McLaren 570S
Owners of these Car Bodies will also receive the following Decals:
- Flames
- Lightning
- Stripes
- Wings
Cross-Game Car Bodies
Anyone who owns the Behemoth SUV in Fortnite will now see it in their Rocket League inventory.
Behemoth uses the Merc hitbox
Bug Fixes
- [All Consoles] Fixed a bug that caused hanging or freezing for some players when going through the new user experience
- [Xbox Series X] Fixed a bug where the lower right corner of the screen displayed flickering artifacts during Goal Explosions in Champion's Field
- Fixed an issue where returning from a suspended state caused the title screen to rapidly animate
- Fixed highlight inconsistencies in the Arena Rotation menu and Arena Preference menu