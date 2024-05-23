XDefiant: Best M4A1 Loadout
When you first launch XDefiant, your default weapon will be the M4A1. This might put many players off, thinking that it isn’t as good as the rest and shouldn’t be used past your first few games. However, the M4A1 is one of the best Assault Rifles in XDefiant, and with the right attachments can be dominant.
Here’s a breakdown of the best M4A1 Loadout in XDefiant.
Best M4A1 XDefiant Loadout
- Optic: Reflex Sight
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Front Rail: Superlight
- Magazine: Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw
The M4A1 is one of the most balanced weapons in XDefiant, being extremely good at almost every attribute. This loadout further improves every category, attempting to keep the M4A1 as a well balanced Assault Rifle.
To do this we start off with the Reflex Sight as this will make enemies much easier to see on the map, and improve your chances of hitting your shots. Secondly, we use the Muzzle Booster to improve recoil control and rate of fire, while also equipping the Fast Mag to reduce reload times.
Finally, the Superlight Front Rail and Quick Draw Rear Grip both improve aim down sights speed, allowing you to use the M4A1 in close range gunfights. This loadout is undoubtedly one of the best Assault Rifles in XDefiant, but it is so well balanced that it is still competitive with Submachine Guns in close range battles.
For your secondary weapon, we like to use the 686 Magnum as it has extremely high damage at close ranges. And finally, for your equipment we choose the Frag Grenade as this is incredible at contesting objectives and clearing them for your team.
How to Unlock the M4A1
The M4A1 is instantly unlocked as the first weapon in the game. This means that you won’t have to complete any challenges, you can just jump in and start using the M4A1 right away!