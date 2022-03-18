Skip to main content
First Round Upset Alert
First Round Upset Alert

‘Where is Saint Peter’s?’ Trending After School’s Upset Win Over Kentucky

After an upset for the ages on Thursday evening in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament over KentuckySaint Peter’s is trending not only because of their biggest win in school history, but because nobody knows where Saint Peter’s actually is located.

That’s right folks, Kentucky just lost to a school that most college basketball fans don’t know the first thing about.

Saint Peter’s University is located in Jersey City, N.J. It’s a small school, with an enrollment of around 3,500 students. It’s a private university, with its most famous alumnus likely being U.S. senator Bob Menendez.

The Peacocks play in the Run Baby Run Arena, which has a capacity of 3,200 people. The school plays in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), and is making its fourth NCAA tournament appearance this season after winning the conference for the first time since 2011.

While not many fans had any idea where Saint Peter’s was located going into Thursday night, there’s no doubt the Peacocks put their school on the map with an upset for the ages.

Saint Peter’s will now play in the second round on Saturday against the winner of No. 7 Murray State and No. 10 San Francisco.

