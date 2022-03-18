In the biggest upset of the 2022 NCAA tournament thus far, No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s pulled off the biggest win in school history, stunning No. 2 seed Kentucky 85–79 in overtime.

In a game that featured a plethora of ties and lead changes, the Peacocks were never intimidated, going punch-for-punch with the blueblood Wildcats on the game’s biggest stage. With the upset, Saint Peter’s improbably dispatched one of the favorites to win the national title.

Despite 30 points and 16 rebounds from star Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky struggled to produce consistent offense against what should have been an overmatched opponent. The Wildcats shot just 26.7% from three and 65.7% from the free throw line, and only won the rebounding battle 36–35 against a team over which they held a significant size advantage.

The free throw shooting specifically stood out in overtime, as Kentucky missed multiple opportunities from the charity stripe that gave the Peacocks the wiggle room they needed.

Outside of Tshiebwe, the Wildcats had just one other player in double-figures: Sahvir Wheeler, who finished with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Peter’s rode a hot shooting night en route to the monumental upset. The Peacocks shot 50.9% from the floor, 52.9% from three and 85.7% from the free throw line. Guard Daryl Banks III scored a team-high 27 points, while guard Doug Edert added 20 points off the bench.

The Peacocks now advance to the round of 32 for the first time in school history, where they will face the winner of No. 10 San Francisco and No. 7 Murray State.

