LeBron James made waves two months ago when he said Stephen Curry is the player who he wants to play with the most, and now he once again is in the news cycle with his love for the Warriors.

In a recently released trailer for the next episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, James was asked from the remaining teams left standing in the NBA this year, which squad would he most want to join and he named Golden State as his pick. It’s unclear at what point in the postseason the episode was recorded.

“I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond [Green],” James said. “I love when someone cuss me out.”

The circumstances of all this are eerily familiar. In April, James was asked which player he’d most want to play with while on The Shop and he named Curry. The Warriors point guard responded that same day and said, “I’m good right now.”

The week after that, Green asked Curry to go into more detail about the prospect of playing with James while appearing on his podcast.

“Obviously there’s like a curiosity like, ‘What would that look like?’” Curry said. “But also, there’s a realism of like—that’s why I said ‘I’m good right now.’ You can never let your mind go from what you know is your situation, what is your moment, your time and who I been rocking with from day one.”

James is entering the final year of his deal with the Lakers and has the option to sign an extension this summer. But in a world where he enters free agency next year and somehow lands with Golden State, that might very well be the most dangerous team ever assembled.

