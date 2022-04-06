Skip to main content
LeBron and the Lakers, Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta Braves on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James Names NBA Stars He Would Most Like to Play With

In a clip of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted released Tuesday, LeBron James was asked what NBA players he wants to play with, and his first answer was immediate but well documented. 

"Bronny is No. 1 on my f---ing list," James said, referring to his oldest son. 

The junior at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles is a four-star recruit with dreams of playing in the NBA. 

When mulling what players in today’s game he’d love to play with, James chose one of his biggest rivals. 

"Steph Curry is the one I want to play with," James said. "I love everything about that guy. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena."

The two have squared off in several Finals against one another when James was with the Cavaliers. The all-time three-point leader is revered as the player who changed basketball with his shooting and style of play. Together, Curry and James combine for seven NBA titles, six MVPS and 26 All-Star appearances. 

As far as former players, James said he would have loved to have played with Scottie Pippen and Penny Hardaway because he saw so much of himself in both of them. All three players were considered point forwards and were capable of defending multiple positions. He also mentioned Kobe Bryant and added that Mavericks star Luka Dončić is "cold."

The clip was released the same day the Lakers were eliminated from the play-in tournament. It's just the fourth time in James's 19-year career that his team will miss the postseason. 

Los Angeles Lakers
