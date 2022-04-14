In a snippet of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted last week, LeBron James said that the player he’d most want to play with in today’s game was Stephen Curry. When the all-time three-point leader was asked about his comments, he laughed them off and said, “I’m good right now.”

Curry’s teammate, Draymond Green, didn’t let him off that easily. During an episode of The Draymond Green Show, he asked Curry to go into more detail about the prospect of playing with James.

“Obviously there’s like a curiosity like, ‘What would that look like?’” Curry said. “But also, there’s a realism of like—that’s why I said ‘I’m good right now.’ You can never let your mind go from what you know is your situation, what is your moment, your time and who I been rocking with from day one.”

Curry also detailed how the whole topic is “surreal” because he recalls how James watched him play in college at Davidson and even signed a jersey for him with a message. But he didn’t let his imagination get the best of him. However, gamers don’t have to imagine.

“But if this was 2k, that’d be pretty lethal,” Curry said.

Of course, fans can only hope to see the two be teammates during All-Star games and in the popular video game for the foreseeable future. Curry has played his entire career with the Warriors, and shows no signs of ever changing that. James is currently signed to the Lakers for at least another season with the possibility of signing an extension this summer.

