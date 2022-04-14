Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?

Stephen Curry Says LeBron James’s Desire to Play With Him Is ‘Surreal’

In a snippet of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted last week, LeBron James said that the player he’d most want to play with in today’s game was Stephen Curry. When the all-time three-point leader was asked about his comments, he laughed them off and said, “I’m good right now.”

Curry’s teammate, Draymond Green, didn’t let him off that easily. During an episode of The Draymond Green Show, he asked Curry to go into more detail about the prospect of playing with James. 

“Obviously there’s like a curiosity like, ‘What would that look like?’” Curry said. “But also, there’s a realism of like—that’s why I said ‘I’m good right now.’ You can never let your mind go from what you know is your situation, what is your moment, your time and who I been rocking with from day one.” 

Curry also detailed how the whole topic is “surreal” because he recalls how James watched him play in college at Davidson and even signed a jersey for him with a message. But he didn’t let his imagination get the best of him. However, gamers don’t have to imagine.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“But if this was 2k, that’d be pretty lethal,” Curry said. 

Of course, fans can only hope to see the two be teammates during All-Star games and in the popular video game for the foreseeable future. Curry has played his entire career with the Warriors, and shows no signs of ever changing that. James is currently signed to the Lakers for at least another season with the possibility of signing an extension this summer. 

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

LSU head coach Brian Kelly speaks with the media at a press conference.
Play
College Football

Brian Kelly: LSU Has More ‘Paths’ to Win Title Than Notre Dame

The LSU coach defended his decision to leave South Bend for the SEC.

By Daniel Chavkin
Golf Clash - Bubba Watson - Sports Illustrated (Zoom).00_02_54_01.Still002
Extra Mustard

Bubba Watson Tweets Following Rumored Saudi Interest

The golfer posted an update on his upcoming PGA Tour stops after a report suggested that he was joining the rival golf tour.

By Mike McDaniel
LSU coach Ed Orgeron
Play
College Football

Orgeron Makes Bold Prediction for Notre Dame in Freeman Era

The former LSU coach has high hopes for the new leader in South Bend.

By Michael Shapiro
bryan reynolds
Play
MLB

Report: Pirates Agree to Two-Year Contract With Bryan Reynolds

The All-Star starter in 2021 will make more than $13 million over the next two seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Ukraine fans before a World Cup qualifer
Soccer

Ukraine to Play World Cup Qualifying Playoff on June 1

The March playoff semifinal was postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Andrew Gastelum
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
Play
Betting

NBA Western Conference Betting Preview: Suns Ready for Repeat Finals Appearance

The Suns are massive favorites (+125) at SI Sportsbook to win the Western Conference again, followed by the Warriors and Grizzlies.

By Kyle Wood
Courtesy Adli Edwards
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Edwards has Career-Making Opportunity at Bellator 277

The rising featherweight enters Bellator 277 as a massive underdog against Aaron Pico but says 'a lot of people are going to be surprised.'

By Justin Barrasso
Shaquille O'Neal speaks at the NBA hall of fame.
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq Avoids Painful Wager Thanks to Hornets Loss in Play-In Game

The NBA Hall of Famer was so confident the Hawks would win, he put his hand on the line.

By Daniel Chavkin