John Starks Fires Back At Jimmy Butler For Saying Miami Heat Would Have Beaten Knicks
It seems Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler can't catch a break of late.
He drew criticism from fans and media for his attempt to trash-talk the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks last week. Butler, who did not play in the Heat's first-round loss to the Celtics, said his team would have beaten Boston and the Knicks if he were healthy.
"New York damn sure would be at home," Butler said in a video posted on social media. "I love Tibs but I don't want Tibs. I love you baby but I want to beat you to a pulp. You want me. I don't want you. It's like a one-sided relationship. You in love with me and I love you but I'm not in love with you."
Not only did Butler draw criticism from Heat team president Pat Riley, he got it from Knicks player Josh Hart. Butler also called out Hart in an Instagram post. Hart responded during an appearance on his Roommates Show podcast with teammate Jalen Brunson
"Why he saying me," Hart said on the episode. "That's not even my matchup. That would've been OG [Anunoby]. I don't know why he saying my name. They put me in there. I'm just vibing."
That comment led to a Knicks player from the past chiming in. Knicks legend John Starks, who was also on the show, gave his thoughts.
"Jimmy don't want to see OG, that's for damn sure," Starks said.
Guess the Heat-Knicks rivalry exists even when they aren't playing.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com