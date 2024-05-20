Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas Make Cameos In NBA Finals 'The Toast' Commercial
NBA greats Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas were closely linked during the 1980s when they were rivals for the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.
Now, they share another common bond.
They are among the Hall of Famers to make cameos in the league's "The Toast" commercial that previews the NBA Finals. Including Thomas and Johnson was the perfect addition because of their rivalry. They met twice in the NBA Finals, each splitting victories. Their friendship is among the strongest in league history.
The commercial also features Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who serves as the master of ceremonies while former 3-point sharpshooter Ray Allen makes an appearance.
The commercial begins with Wade saying, "All your people downstairs, they're waiting. This is the Finals."
As Wade greets the crowd at the ballroom event, he says, "Welcome, welcome, welcome or should I say welcome back? Tonight, we're the celebrating the moment that we worked for all year. At the center of it are two exceptional teams and yet we're all part of it. Here's to those who make this event unmissable."
Thomas then makes an appearance when he is sitting next Allen.
"My man," Thomas says to Allen
Allen responds, "Same corner every year," which could be a reference to his iconic 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals between the Heat and San Antonio Spurs.
Thomas: "Like we never left."
Johnson has the most humorous part near the end of the commercial. He is spotted taking a selfie video with actor/comedian Ken Jeong.
"Can you introduce me to Larry Bird," Jeong says to a confused Johnson.
