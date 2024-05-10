Shaquille O'Neal Takes Feud With Shannon Sharpe To New Level With Diss Track
Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal's career in the NBA may be over but his longevity as a rapper will live forever.
Thirty-one years after releasing his first album, "Shaq Diesel," O'Neal is once again showcasing his lyrical skills, On Friday, he dropped a diss track called "Number One" directed toward NFL Hall of Famer and media personality Shannon Sharpe.
The song is dedicated to Sharpe and the others, including retired NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who have recently thrown shade at O'Neal. It begins with, "Oh no, Shannon Sharpe, man, you're way beneath me ..."
Here's the full track:
The beef with Sharpe started Thursday when he was critical of O'Neal's decision to tell NBA MVP Nikola Jokic that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was more deserving. Sharpe thought it was inappropriate, especially considering it happened live on TNT.
“Shaq should have five MVPs,” Sharpe said on the Nightcap podcast. “He sees a guy like Nikola Jokic that’s not as dominant as him, gets three (MVP awards) in four years, I think a part of Shaq is envious of that.”
Sharpe later took a jab at O'Neal, suggesting he doesn't belong in the greatest player of all-time discussion.
“It’s hard for me to put somebody in the GOAT conversation with one MVP,” Sharpe said. “So we going to take somebody with one regular season MVP and put him in front people that got three, that got four, that got five. If he had my work ethic, he had 40,000 points."
O'Neal took to social media to respond by posting an article listing the Top 10 NFL tight ends of all-time. Sharpe was No. 11.
"gotta be top ten in your profession, before you speak on someone in there profession," O'Neal posted on Twitter.
You should have known it wasn't going to end there. Can't wait for Sharpe's response.