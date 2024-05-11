Former Papa John's Owner John Schnatter Calls It "Racist" That Shaquille O'Neal Became Face Of Franchise
Legendary NBA center Shaquille O'Neal has ownership in dozens of businesses, including Krispy Kreme, Five Guys and 24-Hour Fitness.
In 2019, O'Neal was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Papa John's pizza. He is set to step down at some point in May but not before becoming the face of the franchise. O'Neal became the company's top spokesman in just five years, but it is something the pizza chain's former owner, John Schnatter, called "racist."
While speaking on the "Fearless With Jason Whitlock" podcast, Schnatter said he thinks putting O'Neal at the forefront was a way to mask the racial controversy involving the pizza company.
"Of all the things, that was the most racist," Schnatter said. "They're going to use a black guy to cover up what they did to a white guy? That's racist. Now, that's racist. They did it, right in front of America. It was just to shield to cover up the infidelties of what they did to me."
In 2018, Schnatter stepped down as CEO but remained affiliated with the company after his stance regarding national anthem protests was met with resistance from the public and NFL. Papa John's was one of the league's biggest sponsors. It was a time when the pregame protests, started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to fight racial inequality, dominated the headlines.
Because of its ties to the NFL, Papa John's saw sales decline.
"The NFL has hurt us," Schnatter said back then. "We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this."
A few months later, Schnatter found himself in more hot water. He was heard using the N-word on a company conference call, which caused him to resign as chairman in July of 2018. Schnatter has since tried to clarity the comments, saying he used the word to say he was in favor of eliminating the slur.