17-Year-Old Boxer Becomes Youngest-Ever Women's Champion Following Title Elevation
Camila Zamorano made her professional debut in April 2023 at the age of 15. Winning her first bout via TKO, 'Magnífica' began a journey that would see her become a world champion.
In the first year of her career, Zamorano notched up six consecutive wins, with each bout taking place in her native Mexico.
Zamorano entered 2025 with a record of 10-0, still aged just 17, as she was born in December 2007. After winning a bout against Yoselyn Perez Lopez, she was then given a chance to fight for an interim world title.
Taking on Mika Iwakawa in June, a unanimous decision win for the teenager would see her become the WBC interim champion at atomweight. Now, the youngster can call herself a full world champion.
Camila Zamorano Elevated To Full Champion Following Retirement Of Tina Rupprecht
When Camila Zamorano claimed the WBC interim title, the full champion of the division was Tina Rupprecht. To become the undisputed champion of the division, she claimed the IBF World Atomweight title in April, when she defeated Sumire Yamanaka.
The win improved Rupprecht's record to 15-1-1, as she became the first German to fully unify a weight class in the four-belt era. Aged 33, the German was a two-division world champion, as she announced her retirement from professional boxing in October.
Following the retirement of the undisputed title holder, the WBC announced on October 15th that Zamorano became the 'absolute' atomweight champion. Elevated from interim status, the Mexican made history by becoming the youngest-ever female world champion.
Before Zamorano's elevation to full champion, the record for the youngest-ever female champion was held by Choi Hyun-Mi, from South Korea, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Hyun-Mi was 17 years and 339 days when she defeated Xu Chun Yan via unanimous decision to claim the WBA World Featherweight title in October 2008. Now, just over 17 years later, her record has been broken.
When the WBC confirmed Zamorano's elevation, she was 17 years and 293 days old. This means she successfully succeeded Hyun-Mi by 46 days.
Zamaorano could also aspire to become the youngest-ever women's undisputed world champion. The record is currently held by Gabriela Fundora. At 22 years old, the fighter from Florida defeated Gabriela Celeste Alaniz to fully unify the flyweight titles in November 2024.
This means that Zamaorano has over four years to fully unify a division and claim another record to her name.
