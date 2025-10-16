Laila Ali Exposes ‘Malicious’ Clarissa Shields Amid Fight Callout
When speaking with interviewers in July, women's boxing legend Laili Ali (who is the daughter of Muhammad Ali) said, "Unless somebody has $15, $20 million, don't even call me," about a potential fight against female pound-for-pound top boxer and Olympic gold medalist, Claressa Shields.
There has been speculation about Ali (who hasn't fought since 2007, when she retired with an undefeated 24-0 record) potentially fighting against Shields for years, largely because they're the two biggest names in boxing's heavier female divisions.
In fact, both of these women have spoken about potentially fighting each other publicly countless times, including on various talk shows and interviews. While this chatter had died down in recent years, what Ali said about the $15 million fee to fight Shields prompted Shields to pose with a giant $15 million check that's addressed to Ali by name, which got both sides talking once again.
Shields was also quoted in a video from TMZ in July, saying, "Let's make a fight between me and you. The best versus the best. The greats versus the greats. The GWOAT versus Muhammad Ali's daughter, Laila Ali. Let's make it happen."
Laila Ali Shreds Claressa Shields For Having "Malicious Nature"
While Ali still hadn't offered an official response to whether she'll actually fight Shields for $15 million, she did put Shields on blast during an October 16 video on her YouTube channel.
After speaking about how she once gave Shields praise, a spotlight, and advice about both inside and outside of the ring in the past, Ali then added, "Of course, at the time, I was not aware of [Shields'] divisive, vindictive, and malicious nature. And I know those are strong words, but they actually fit."
She went on to post several clips of interviews where Shields was calling Ali out, diminishing her impact and legacy in women's boxing, and doing things that she thought would entice Ali to come out of retirement and fight her.
The video is worth the nearly 30-minute watch.
While Ali spent the entire 30-minute video detailing her beef with Claressa Shields and noting all the ways she has felt wronged by Shields over the years, she said at the end of the video that fans would need to wait for part two to release for Ali to reveal whether she'll be fighting Shields.
What's for sure is that Shields will want to fight Ali even more than she already does after hearing these comments.
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Fans Dispute Claressa Shields' Terence Crawford And Shakur Stevenson Claim
Legendary UFC Trilogy Announced On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Undercard
Hamzah Sheeraz Makes Career Decision Following Canelo Alvarez Surgery News
Lamont Roach Gets Honest On Pursuing Legal Action Against Gervonta Davis Over Jake Paul Fight