Fans Call Out Turki Alalshikh For David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde PPV U-Turn
David Benavidez is set to face Anthony Yarde on November 22 and the fight marks the first defense of Benavidez's WBC light heavyweight title. The former interim champion was promoted to official champion after Dmitry Bivol vacated.
Overall the card has some interesting fights on it. Devin Haney will face Brian Norman Jr for the WBO welterweight title, while Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes will take place for the WBO lightweight belt. Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez will also put his undisputed super flyweight title on the line against Fernando Martinez.
Turki Alalshikh previously announced that fans won't have to pay a separate PPV fee for DAZN events, starting from the Ring IV card on November 22.
"Great meeting with my brother Shay, CEO of DAZN. We have big vision to grow boxing and decide: No More Pay-Per-View. Starting with our @ringmagazine show in November, all Riyadh Season & The Ring events will be free to DAZN subscribers. The PPV model has damaged boxing, and we will no longer support it. We are with the fight fans."
The latest reports, however, suggest otherwise.
David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde PPV price announced
As per recent reports, DAZN subscribers in the US will have to pay $59.99 to buy the Benavidez vs Yarde figth, which is contradictory to what Alalshikh announced previously when he confirmed the end of the PPV model.
Fans are calling out the Riyadh Season chief for his previous claim.
@rockyaliboxing wrote on X: "What’s happening here @Turki_alalshikh? All this does is hurt PPV sales. You said £20 before which was reasonable but these PPV’s being £25 will put a lot of people off. Too expensive and too many of them."
@Unknown64160234 wrote, "...Turki smooth lied about no more PPV!"
@boxing_eric claimed, "@Turki_Alalshikh you motherf**ker you lied to me."
@HarmonyEikaiwa is blaming Dana White, saying, "I reckon it's greedy belly White behind it. He insisted on Turk charging despite what was said before and he agreed to. Tho Turk won't like the negative blowback for lying and fans hostility. He's a bit sensitive like that."
@jamie60331072 claimed, "Ever since Turki announced he will be scrapping PPV it feels like we’ve had more PPV fights announced."
@BoxingAficionar wrote: "It’s impossible for massive boxing broadcasters like Dazn, Sky, Prime etc etc to run a profitable business with no PPV."
@wavvy_jaay issued a warning to Alalshikh, writing, " @Turki_alalshikh the fans will turn on you real fast if the No PPV was a lie ."
@thebigdosser1 wrote, "@Turki_alalshikh what happened to know more ppv on you're shows you liar."
@Benjijr1970 thinks he has seen through the business model, claiming, "Dazn is announcing everything on PPV, and just before the first one next week will announce a fixed monthly price in addition to the subscription to be able to watch them instead of purchasing each one individually. That want us to be grateful for this. Cancel Dazn period."
DAZN confirm new subscription model for David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde
DAZN has confirmed that they will be launching a new subscription model ahead of the David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde PPV next month that will include all the fights. DAZN's Pete Oliver told City AM:
“We will be launching a new product in November for pay-per-view. We haven’t given all the details yet, but there will be an option for customers to buy a subscription which gives them access to all the pay-per-views included."
He added, "We think it’s important because we’re seeing more and more big fights coming. Obviously, it’s a bit of a barrier for people that they have to buy those fights as a standalone pay-per-view and so we want to give people the option to take it on a different basis."
Oliver added that while the pricing is yet to be announced, it would be good value for money for fans and promoters.
