Legendary UFC Trilogy Announced On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Undercard
The Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis undercard has just gotten a blockbuster addition. Paul will take on 'Tank' Davis in a Netflix exhibition bout on November 14.
Aside from Paul vs Davis there are several other intriguing fights on the card, including Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin, Gary Antuanne Russell vs Andy Hiraoka, and more. Overall, the event is shaping up nicely as it looks to follow up on the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford hype on Netflix.
Now, Most Valuable Promotions has announced another massive addition to the event that could significantly increase fan interest.
New addition to the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis undercard
Paul's former opponent, Anderson 'The Spider' Silva will lock horns against Chris Weidman on the undercard in a six-round heavyweight boxing match. For those unversed, the rivals had two fights in the UFC.
Weidman pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when he knocked out 'The Spider' at UFC 162 and dethroned him as the middleweight champion. The result sent shockwaves through the combat sports world, and in their UFC 168 rematch, Silva suffered a gruesome leg break, resulting in another defeat against 'The All American'.
They will now once again collide in a combat sports setting, this time in the boxing ring, where one might assume Silva will hold a significant advantage despite Weidman having a KO win against the Brazilian in MMA.
Silva is considered one of the best strikers in MMA history and has also competed in boxing, beating the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Tito Ortiz, and more. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Paul in October 2022 and hasn't fought since. Silva's boxing record stands at 3-2-0 with 2 KO wins.
Weidman, on the other hand, will make his professional boxing debut. A former all-American wrestler, he has always been known for his ground game rather than his striking. Taking nothing away from Weidman's credit, his KO win against Silva was more down to the Brazilian's showboating and not respecting his opponent's pedigree.
Both Silva and Weidman are fan favorites, and them running it back inside a boxing ring will be interesting. Weidman provided a defiant warning to Silva, saying:
"I am undefeated in boxing and it's gonna stay that way. I am the original spider killer."
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Fans Dispute Claressa Shields' Terence Crawford And Shakur Stevenson Claim
Hamzah Sheeraz Makes Career Decision Following Canelo Alvarez Surgery News
Lamont Roach Gets Honest On Pursuing Legal Action Against Gervonta Davis Over Jake Paul Fight