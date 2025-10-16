Legendary UFC Trilogy Announced On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Undercard

🚨IT’S OFFICIAL 🚨@SpiderAnderson and @chrisweidman will close out the biggest combat a sports saga Friday, November 14th Live on Netflix‼️



Who yall got?⬇️⬇️



——-

Friday, November 14

LIVE on Netflix

Kaseya Center - Miami, FL#SilvaWeidman #JakeTank pic.twitter.com/fzJfnsoF0M