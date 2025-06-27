3 Things You Didn’t Know About Naoya Inoue’s KO Record
Naoya Inoue dug deep last month. He got up off canvas after getting knocked down by Ramon Cardenas and came back to stop his opponent in a fight many consider a fight of the year contender.
In doing so the Japanese superstar reminded the world why he’s known as “The Monster,” with 27 stoppages in his 30 fights.
Here, we take a look at three things you didn't know about Inoue's impressive run as a knockout artist.
Only Two Fighters Have Gone Twelve Rounds With Inoue In A Championship
The last fighter to go 12 rounds with The Monster? Nonito Donaire, in what was the best fight of potentially either man's career. Their 2019 war earned Fight of the Year honors and a case can be made it was one of the best fights in recent years. This one had the drama of Eubank Jr. vs Benn, but with the technical skills of a Bivol vs Bieterbiev matchup.
The only other man to go the distance in a title bout with Inoue? David Carmona in 2016, a unanimous decision win scored 118-109, 118-109, and 116-112.
His KO Wins Have Come Across Four Weight Classes
From light flyweight to super bantamweight, Inoue’s power has followed him up the divisions, a rare feat for a fighter his size. 'The Monster' has won world titles in four divisions, and has been an undisputed champion at bantamweight and super-bantamweight. His superior technique and timing have so far kept the knockouts coming.
No Japanese Fighter Has Matched His KO Rate At This Level
Inoue's KO ratio surpasses all other Japanese fighters (90%), including Japanese legends like Fighting Harada (55-7, 22 Kos) and Yoko Gushiken (23-1, 15 Kos). Inoue says despite being dropped, he still plans to fight at 126 lbs after meeting Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev in his next fight. And at only 31, the Japanese fighter from Kanagawa’s legacy only grows with each knockout.
