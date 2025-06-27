Manny Pacquiao Names The Most Memorable Moment Of His Career
Manny Pacquiao will make his boxing comeback on July 19, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. At 46, Pacquiao's decision to return has divided opinions. 'Pacman', though, looks as confident as ever.
He is a boxing icon and the only eight division champion in the history of the sport. In his prime, Pacquiao was an immaculate mixture of explosiveness and speed. Whether he still possesses those traits will be answered on fight night.
Pacquiao fought some iconic figures throughout the years and has been through many battles. Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Margarito, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, and more are among his former opponents.
Fans might wonder what's the most memorable moment of the Filipino's illustrious career, and Pacquiao has answered, naming the win against Oscar De La Hoya as his favorite moment. Speaking to streamer N3ON on Kick, he said:
Most memorable moment of my career is when I beat De La Hoya. That fight is very special because from 135, I moved up to 147. So, it's a higher weight division.
Manny Pacquiao fought Oscar De La Hoya back in 2018 and the fight was stopped after the eighth round, with 'Pacman' coming out with his hand raised. De La Hoya was as crafty as any fighter in history and had the heart of a warrior. While he was at the end of his career at that point, Pacquiao's win was a statement, especially considering he was the much smaller fighter.
Pacquiao then moved down in weight again to super lightweight to fight Ricky Hatton before moving back up. And now he is coming to conquer the welterweight division at the age of 46 against Barrios who is 16 years younger.
Barrios is also 6.5 inches taller than Pacquiao and has a 4 inch reach advantage. It won't be an easy outing for Pacquiao, especially considering his age. However, 'Pacman' can punch and while fighters lose speed and agility with age, power stays. Hence, he can't be counted out from the bout.
