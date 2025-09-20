50 Cent To Play Mike Tyson Inspired "Balrog" In Street Fighter Film
Hip hop mogul 50 Cent is set to be one of the most iconic boxers in video game history. 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will play Balrog in an upcoming film version based on the iconic video game series, Street Fighter.
Former two-time heavyweight champion Mike Tyson directly inspires the character Balrog. If you were unfamiliar with the connection between Mike Tyson and Street Fighter 2, you weren’t the only one. Mike Tyson only learned of the connection between the two in a 2019 interview.
Indeed, the character was named “M. Bison” in the initial release of the video game by Capcom in 1991. However, the Japanese producers of the video game wanted to avoid any copyright issues with the self-described “Baddest Man on the Planet” during the peak of his popularity. The leading villain in the video game, Balrog, had his name swapped with the Mike Tyson-inspired character and was renamed M. Bison for the United States release..
The franchise was launched in 1985, with Balrog first appearing in the game in 1991. Balrog has twice been portrayed on the screen, including by the late Academy Award nominee Micheal Clark Duncan.
The film version will include a large ensemble cast, including some former professional wrestlers and MMA performers. Jason Mamoa adds some Hollywood star power (and electricity?) to the cast as the Brazilian street fighter Blanka.
The video game character is 6'6" in the video game, making him closer to Tyson Fury (6'7" or thereabouts) than Mike, as both Mike Tyson (5'11") and 50 Cent (6'0") are much shorter.
50 Cent has released a video on social media showing him punching the heavy bag as he prepares to appear in a new film. 50, of course, used to box in his youth and dabbled in boxing promotion. LeBron James even shared the clip.
Frankly, one wonders why the film role wasn’t given to the actual Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs). The former boxer from New York has appeared in several Hollywood and international films. Though Tyson may be busy preparing for his next fight, supposedly an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather (50-0).
The fight will take place at some point next year and is scheduled to be released in theaters in October 2026.
