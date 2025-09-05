Mike Tyson Issues Warning To Floyd Mayweather Following Superfight Announcement
Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have announced a superfight to take place in 2026. It's a clash between two legends of the sport and two of the greatest boxers of all time.
Tyson, 58, fought Jake Paul in a professional bout last year and looked nowhere near his best. Fans speculated about his health and the risks of stepping back inside the ring. 'Iron' Mike, though, will look to silence his critics and return to action.
Mayweather, meanwhile, retired back in 2017 following his win against UFC legend Conor McGregor. He has since clashed against Logan Paul, Deji, and more in exhibition bouts and is now looking to add Mike Tyson to the list.
Mike Tyson reacts to Floyd Mayweather fight
Tyson has already issued a stern warning to Mayweather regarding the upcoming bout. He claims it won't be good for Mayweather's health. Speaking to TMZ he said:
"This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable -- and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets."- Mike Tyson
Tyson added:
"I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening."
The bout will be an exhibition, which isn't surprising considering the weight difference and age of two fighters.
Mayweather also commented on the fight, saying: "I've been doing this for 30 years and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy. You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."
Details regarding the number of rounds, glove size to be used, round length, weight limit, and more are yet to be announced, but fans will be keeping a close eye on how this one develops.
