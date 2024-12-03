A Magnífico Spirit: Remembering Boxing Legend Israel Vázquez
Former boxing champion Israel Vázquez, a warrior both in and out of the ring, has passed away at the age of 46. Known as "El Magnífico," the Mexican fighter retired in 2010 with a record of 44-5 (32 KOs). But Vázquez was far more than his nickname—he lived its essence. Outside the ropes, he was humility personified; inside, he was ferocity embodied.
At various stages in his career he held the IBF, WBC, and The Ring super bantamweight titles
WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán honored his memory, saying: “Thank you, Israel, for the many great memories you gave us through your actions inside the ring but, most importantly, outside of it. You are now eternal. Rest in peace, and everything will be all right.”
For fans and pundits alike, Vázquez’s name will forever evoke his legendary rivalry with Rafael Márquez, a quartet of battles fought between 2007 and 2010. Their clashes, often overshadowed in English-speaking sports markets, nonetheless stand as a masterpiece of boxing best artistry and gutsy determination. These weren’t mere fights; they were pugilistic symphonies.
The rivalry began at the then-Home Depot Center (now Dignity Health Sports Park), a venue that interim has become synonymous with great fights.
In their inaugural bout, Márquez claimed the WBC super bantamweight title via a seventh-round stoppage.
Ringside reporters exchanged wide-eyed glances between rounds, silently asking one another, Are you seeing this? The term "all-action fight" is often overused, but that night, it fit like a glove.
Freddie Roach, Vázquez's trainer, revealed the toll of that night during the post-fight press conference. By the fifth round, Vázquez's nose was broken, and his breathing labored. “Lesser fighters would have quit,” Roach said. But Vázquez was built different. He pressed on, chasing the hope of another knockdown like the one he had delivered in the third round. Even as the fight slipped away, his determination remained unbroken.
The rematch in Hidalgo, Texas, delivered on every promise, earning "Fight of the Year" honors. Vázquez’s did what he had hoped to do in the first fight with a sixth-round stoppage of Márquez.
The third chapter, back in Carson, CA, achieved an almost mythic status. It too was crowned "Fight of the Year," with Vázquez edging out a split-decision victory after a critical knockdown in the final round.
Márquez’s promoter, Gary Shaw, protested the outcome in the post fight press-conference.
“If I could do anything as a promoter, it would be to promote fights between these two forever,” he said as the two bruised men on the podium looked on.
The fourth and final clash, held at the Staples Center, carried a potential for tragedy. Vázquez, already battling a detached retina from their third bout, stepped into the ring one last time. Márquez triumphed via a third-round TKO.
Vasquez boxing career was over but, his fighting had just begun.
The eye injury only worsened. After multiple surgeries it was ultimately removed in 2014.
Yet, Vázquez remained part of boxing. As Spanish-language commentator and ringside presence. He was always destined to be in the Pantheon of all-time greatest Mexican fighters.
Just weeks before his passing, a GoFundMe campaign spearheaded by Oscar Valdez and Top Rank sought to aid "El Magnífico" in his struggles. The announcement of his death has sparked tributes from across the boxing world. In a social media statement trainer Freddie Roach calling him “one of the best I ever had the privilege of working with.”
Israel Vázquez is survived by his wife Laura and their children.
At the next card in Carson, perhaps the crowd will fall silent for a ten-count in his honor. It would be a fitting epitaph for a man whose courage, humility, and artistry defined the sport.
Rest in peace, Champ.