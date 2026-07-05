Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell Results: Mason Storms Back to Notch First Title Defense

Even with a late knockout win over Albert Bell to successfully defend the WBO lightweight title, Abdullah Mason did not get what he came for in his hometown championship fight.

Mason, the youngest male world champion at 22, fell down on the scorecards early and looked lost through five rounds as the older and fundamentally sound Bell kept him out of rhythm. Bell looked like he was about to pull off the massive upset with the perfect game plan, and the restless crowd appeared to already be losing hope.

But as soon as the sixth round ended, Mason came out firing like a cannon as if he was saving himself for the second half. The champion turned the tide by targeting Bell's long torso with brutal body shots while sporadically landing power punches upstairs.

Mason v Bell | Courtesy: Top Rank

Bell's nose began to bleed and show visible damage by the eighth round while his cardio started to fail him. After dictating the pace of the fight with his jab and right hand in the early rounds, the challenger hid behind a shell late and barely threw any punches.

Abdullah Mason stops Albert Bell in 12th round for massive comeback

By the 10th round, Bell turned himself into a punching bag and had nothing left to keep the relentless Mason off him. The dam finally broke in the 12th round, when Mason blitzed and scored a knockdown as soon as the referee restarted the action. Bell hit the canvas for a second time 30 seconds later, seemingly out of exhaustion, prompting the referee to jump in and stop the fight without even counting.

ABDULLAH MASON ENDS IT IN THE 12TH ROUND 😱



He is STILL the lightweight champion of the world 🙌#TheFight | #MasonBell @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/EpcXrJhi5D — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) July 5, 2026

The DAZN and TNT Sports commentary crew blasted the stoppage as premature, especially with Bell potentially ahead on the scorecards. Regardless, the gassed-out Bell would have needed a miracle to make it to the end of the round even if the fight continued.

Two of Mason's brothers, Ibrahim and Abdurrahim, each earned victories early in the prelims. The Mason family completed the sweep to go 3-0 on the night in their hometown.

Bell, who stepped in on less than two weeks' notice in place of Joe Cordina, suffered the first loss of his 30-fight professional career.

Bruce Carrington survives late scare against Rene Palacios

Bruce Carrington | Courtesy: Top Rank

Like Mason, Bruce Carrington notched his first title defense in the co-main event with a performance he will likely look back on with discontent. 'Shu Shu' dominated the majority of his 126-pound title fight with Rene Palacios but did hit the canvas late.

Carrington's blip was not ruled a knockdown, even if a punch sent him to a knee. Referee Harvey Dock instead called it a slip.

Carrington continued winning rounds with his speed from the outside before enduring another scare in the 11th round, when Palacios nailed him with a couple of punishing body shots. The champion clearly doubled over in pain but had enough in the tank to skirt around the edge of the ring and survive to the final bell.

The end result was not as clean as it could have been for Carrington, even if he did dominate almost every other moment of the fight. He failed to please the Cleveland crowd with his unanimous decision victory.

Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell results

Abdullah Mason def. Albert Bell by TKO in Round 12 (0:45), for the WBO lightweight title

Bruce Carrington def. Rene Palacios by unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 116-112), for the WBC featherweight title

Delante Johnson def. Christopher Guerrero by unanimous decision (100-92, 99-91, 99-91), welterweight

Deric Davis def. Carlos Ramos by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 77-75), lightweight

Ibrahim Mason def. Erik Hanley by TKO in Round 2 (1:59), junior lightweight

Abdurrahim Mason def. Alvaro Huizar Cabral by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36), lightweight