Xander Zayas Relishing Being Underestimated by 'Boots' Ennis

Xander Zayas has revealed that he wants Jaron 'Boots' Ennis to underestimate him ahead of their clash in New York for the unified super welterweight titles.

The Puerto Rican will enter the fight as a fairly big underdog, despite being a unified champion — the only one in the division — and the youngest currently reigning world champion in boxing at 23 years old. His opponent, however, is a former unified welterweight champion hailed as a generational talent and rising pound-for-pound star.

Zayas has risen through the ranks of one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the sport with relative ease, collecting his first world title almost a year ago against Jorge Garcia Perez before showing immense ambition and unifying the WBA and WBO titles in his very next fight against former WBA champion Abass Baraou.

The only drawback that Ennis might be hoping for is a lack of experience under the lights, but Zayas wants Ennis to lose focus.

“I feel like he thinks it’s gonna be an easy night,” Zayas told Chris Mannix at the final press conference. “And let him think it. Saturday night, I will come out there, and I will do what I do at the highest level, like I always do. I will make the adjustments, like I always make 'em, and I will come out victorious. That’s all that matters to me.”

Ennis 'levels above' Zayas

Perhaps Ennis is underestimating his opponent, but that doesn't matter much to him because he gives him respect as a champion. But he believes his levels are just too high for Zayas to contend with.

"He is a solid fighter. He is a champion for a reason, but it’s just levels, Ennis explained. "And I’m gonna show [it] come Saturday night and show my skills and my ability. I cannot wait. I’m trying to tell y’all. I cannot wait.”

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis for the Ring Magazine, IBF World & WBA World Welterweight Titles. | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Zayas' ambition to fight the best may well be his downfall on this occasion, but both men are out to make seismic statements to the other pound-for-pound stars and champions of their division and the winner of this fight's star power will burn much brighter on the world stage.

Ennis seems the likely winner, but it's impossible to write the young champion off. His power and willingness to fight up close could pose problems for the challenger.

'Boots' is the more well-rounded fighter and does have that experience in front of huge crowds, which could be enough for him to become a two-weight unified world champion.