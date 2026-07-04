Boxing Tonight: Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell Card, Start Time, How to Watch & Stream

Eight months after dominating Sam Noakes to become the youngest male world champion, Abdullah Mason is returning home for his first title defense. Mason was initially scheduled to take on No. 1-ranked contender Joe Cordina, who was unable to obtain a visa and was replaced by Albert Bell.

Mason, who was born and raised in Cleveland, will be fighting in his home state for the first time since 2023. The late opponent change pits him against Bell, a fellow Ohio native and former training partner.

While both Mason and Bell touched on the awkwardness that comes with fighting a former sparring partner, neither will have any love lost in the ring. Neither has ever suffered a professional defeat and will have a fair amount of local support behind them.

Abdullah Mason on facing former sparring partner Albert Bell on short notice:



"It's a little awkward... That's definitely my guy, but boxing is boxing." pic.twitter.com/5VV1nLDcIg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 30, 2026

Bell, who was initially scheduled to fight Andy Cruz on July 18, enters the short-notice title fight with a 26-0 record. He is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision win over Keith Hunter in August 2025.

Mason is one of two Cleveland-based fighters on the homecoming fight card. Delante 'Tiger' Johnson, 27, precedes the title fights against Christopher Guerrero. Johnson, a former Olympian, enters the matchup with a 17-0 record.

The July 4 fight card has a heavy Ohio influence, but another Top Rank-promoted titleholder, Bruce Carrington, makes the short trip from New York to defend his WBC featherweight title in the co-main event. 'Shu Shu' is coming off a devastating knockout of Carlos Castro in January to win his first world title in dramatic fashion.

Bruce Carrington | Courtesy: Top Rank

Carrington will also attempt his first title defense against the WBC's No. 10-ranked contender, Rene Palacios. The 25-year-old Mexican is undefeated at 19-0-1 and is coming off a big win over Sulaiman Segawa in January.

Dedric 'Scooter' Davis opens up the four-fight main card against 30-year-old Carlos Ramos. Davis, 11-0, is a massive favorite to remain undefeated against Ramos, despite fighting less than three months before July 4.

Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell date

Date: July 4, 2026

Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell time

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

Main event ring walks (estimated): 10:15 p.m. EST / 7:15 p.m. PST

How to watch Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell

Watch: TNT, TruTV and DAZN

Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell location

Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Abdullah Mason vs Albert Bell fight card

(C) Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell - for the WBO lightweight title

Bruce Carrington vs. Rene Palacios - for the WBC featherweight title

Delante 'Tiger' Johnson vs. Christopher Guerrero - welterweight

Dedric 'Scooter' Davis vs. Carlos Ramos - lightweight