Agit Kabayel Predicts Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Winner

WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel is no longer just an observer on the periphery as the division moves. Instead, the undefeated boxer is a direct threat to the division's marquee fighters.

On December 11, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will face off in Cardiff, Wales, competing for the WBA (Super) heavyweight championship. More importantly, the battle will settle a decade-long question about which fighter is the best heavyweight of their era.

Additionally, the winner of this fight could face Kabayel in another lucrative match at a later date.

IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt

Kabayel chooses sides

Kabayel, like a few others in and around the game, believes Fury is the favorite in the fight. At the same time, he acknowledged Joshua's strength when speaking with Ring Magazine.

"The better boxer, the better boxing IQ is Fury. Only one guy in the heavyweight division can beat the guys with one hand—this is Anthony Joshua. This is a very interesting fight for the fans, but when I give a prediction for the fights, I think Fury will win."

In essence, Kabayel believes that Fury's cerebral approach and ring generalship are the determining factors.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER…



TYSON FURY & ANTHONY JOSHUA FACE-OFF 👀😮‍💨#FuryJoshua pic.twitter.com/mOU0Mco056 — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) September 30, 2026

Despite being on the other side of 35, Fury is the far better boxer. And despite his taller frame, he uses movement to slip and slide away from heavy punches. Additionally, his height advantage makes it difficult for opponents to get comfortable and attempt to work on the inside.

Plus, Fury possesses a strong chin, one that only Deontay Wilder managed to check. Under those circumstances, that could put Joshua at a disadvantage.

Kabayel did identify the power differential. Joshua can end a fight with one punch, from either hand, negating any technical shortcomings.

The future of the division

👑 HEAVYWEIGHT



WBO - Champion: Daniel Dubois



WBC - Champion: Agit Kabayel. Defends against Nelson Hysa on Nov. 28



IBF - Champion: Filip Hrgovic. Must fight Frank Sanchez next



WBA - Champion: Murat Gassiev. Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury expected to fight for WBA (Super) title pic.twitter.com/VcPbpYJb7E — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) October 17, 2026

The winner of the Battle of Britain will become "Super" WBA champion, pushing Murat Gassiev to a secondary titleholder position.

Kabayel could choose to pursue any division champion like Daniel Dubois, but the potential box office revenue from that fight would be significantly less than what he could earn from a matchup against either Fury or Joshua.

The hope is that the Battle of Britain marks the start of a new era of high-stakes fights in the division, ones that engage fans and generate revenue for everyone involved. Kabayel not only wants to be a part of the process but also to become a central figure in the conversation.