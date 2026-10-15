Oleksandr Usyk Reportedly Targeting Two Blockbuster Opponents for His 'Last Dance'

Oleksandr Usyk is widely considered the best heavyweight of his generation. In a world of titles flying between camps, truly long, dominant reigns are a rarity in boxing.

Usyk has fought all challengers, mandatory or not, leaving a legacy so free of reproach that it hovers above criticism. Now, as he enters the last leg of a legendary career, Usyk can see the end.

Since his fifth professional fight, Usyk has held a championship belt, starting with the WBO Intercontinental Interim Cruiserweight Championship. Winning titles has always been central to the job; however, his focus has since shifted to defending them.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

And now, with the end of his storied career near, the former champion took a different tactic, devising a master plan.

Usyk is 'big-game hunting' on his own terms

After years of being beholden to sanctioning bodies, Usyk made a bold decision by vacating all his titles. In doing so, the former undisputed champion freed himself from the politics of the IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC to do as he pleases. Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger detailed the plan.

"There’s a good reason Oleksandr Usyk vacated his four heavyweight titles, and that’s because he is big-game hunting as he enters his age-41 campaign. A trilogy with Tyson Fury (if he beats AJ) and David Benavidez are seen as viable options for the @ringmagazine heavyweight champ." Mike Coppinger on X

There’s a good reason Oleksandr Usyk vacated his four heavyweight titles, and that’s because he is big-game hunting as he enters his age-41 campaign. A trilogy with Tyson Fury (if he beats AJ) and David Benavidez are seen as viable options for the @ringmagazine heavyweight champ. pic.twitter.com/Mt1Zb6JQGr — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 15, 2026

Coppinger surmises that Usyk sees two possible fights that would not only draw massive numbers but also serve as a competitive end to his boxing career.

A trilogy or 'The Monster'?

Fury and Usyk have fought twice before, with the Ukrainian winning both. So why would he fight someone he's already defeated twice? In a word: money. Provided that Fury beats Anthony Joshua, the buzz and attention surrounding his name would generate landmark streaming numbers. Fury was an easy matchup, with no sustained pressure.

Benavidez is the polar opposite of Fury. He is a pressure-based fighter who cuts off the ring, swarms his opponent, and attempts to throw until the foe breaks. Benavidez's style could trouble Usyk, and he is over a decade younger and much more agile. That said, Benavidez may never face another heavyweight with Usyk's ring intelligence and general awareness.

THE MOMENT DAVID BENAVIDEZ MADE HISTORY 🔥#BenavidezZurdo pic.twitter.com/z7WfJxN5Dl — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 3, 2026

Usyk traded his championships for liberty and the freedom to end his career on his own terms. More importantly, he could earn one of his biggest paydays as he says goodbye, especially if Turki Alalshikh backs it.