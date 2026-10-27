Conor Benn Calls Out Conor McGregor in 'Coming Soon' Instagram Post

WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia floored Conor Benn with a crushing right in round two, which ended their September fight. The two spent months verbally jousting over who would win, with Garcia coming out ahead both in and out of the ring.

The world lauded Garcia, heralding his triumph. And while Benn sent a message about his future after the fight, he has seemingly gone dark since. His post-fight comments lacked the snap and fire that became evident in the days leading up to the bout. Now, with a highlight-reel knockout, where does he go from here?

As a Zuffa Boxing fighter, the expectation was that he would find a way to thrive in a big fight scenario. Instead, he became a footnote, a cautionary tale. Now, it seems that Benn is eager to return to the ring and is ready to get back into action.

Conor Benn vs Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Conor vs Conor

On his personal Instagram, Benn posted the words "any day of the week" over a graphic of a hypothetical fight between himself and Conor McGregor. Two of the British Isles' most well-known combat sports athletes are standing across from each other.

What makes this fight interesting is that no title is on the line. McGregor is a mixed martial artist and former champion whose lifestyle and excess dulled his skills, leading to humbling defeats. Without a sanctioning body to attach a belt, this fight takes on a different meaning.

BENN VS MCGREGOR IN 2027? 😳



Conor Benn has just posted this on his Instagram 👀



Would you like to see that fight? #ConorBenn | #ConorMcGregor | #BoxingFans pic.twitter.com/jGeBDSiMN9 — IFL TV (@IFLTV) October 27, 2026

McGregor is not a legitimate boxer. However, he is a name draw. No one paying believes that he will defeat Benn. Yet he will grab attention and draw eyes to streaming. Zuffa needs a win of sorts, as Eddie Hearn and others go on the offensive while Dana White keeps taking public relations hits.

Zuffa parted ways with Shakur Stevenson after just three months and no fights. Meanwhile, White doesn't appear to be allowed anywhere near the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight. Most importantly, Zuffa invested millions in Benn, and a knockout loss will show a good return on that money.

Dana White | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Benn doesn't look like a world champion right now, though he still has a strong following in Europe despite lacking world titles. Plus, the title contender needs a fight that he no doubt can win. McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather roughly a decade ago. Mayweather carried McGregor until he couldn't.

To regain some of his lost luster, Benn needs a resounding victory. McGregor, who uses a blend of ego and talent, will want to stand and trade. That means he will sit directly at arm's length. For all parties, the fight makes sense. McGregor needs a new opportunity to promote himself, while Dana White seeks to reestablish his presence in boxing media with a positive narrative. Most significantly, Benn has a chance to refresh the memories of fans who recall his previous performances.