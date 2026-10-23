Eddie Hearn Backs Surprise Winner in Ryan Garcia vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn sits at the table of elite promoters in the sport with a collection of world champions and top challengers.

When he’s not involved in his ongoing rivalry with Zuffa Boxing co-founder Dana White, Hearn is in tune with the current trends in the sport. As a result, when a megafight happens, he will check in.

Megafights appear in various shapes and forms, whether they center around a title or national bragging rights. For example, the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight. Hearn has a direct and specific role as someone who fought to bring the fight to the United Kingdom. Now, another event may have surfaced, and Hearn, as always, has no shortage of words.

Eddie Hearn | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Eddie Hearn picks Garcia vs Mayweather winner

WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia announced that he has agreed to fight legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather for the 147-pound belt. However, that proposed fight will be Mayweather's first professional fight since a tenth-round knockout of Conor McGregor in 2017.

Hearn offered his opinion on the circumstances, and despite Mayweather's age approaching 50, Hearn believes the former multi-division champion can still get it done.

"But if you want to come back and fight the WBC world champion at 147 pounds, and you want to fight a young guy who's very talented in Ryan Garcia, I like it, think Floyd wins that fight. I mean, look, physically maybe it'll neglect him over time, but he's very tough to beat, but I like that fight, and as I understand it, it's on." Eddie Hearn

Mayweather is one of the best defensive fighters of all time, slipping away from power punches from some of the sport's legends. He avoided major damage throughout his career, winning rounds with a quick jab that he often doubled up to disrupt his opponent.

However, Garcia is over 20 years younger, with the spring in his legs that a 50-year-old presumably lacks. Garcia possesses knockout power in both hands, as evidenced by his second-round knockout of Conor Benn. Still, Garcia struggles against pressure.

While Mayweather lacks the power to turn the pace into a stoppage, he could at least, for one night, still possess the speed that made him an all-time great. Hearn believes Mayweather can turn back the hands of time and shock the boxing world.