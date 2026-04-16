Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin Odds & Prediction

In its second event of the ESPN era, Most Valuable Promotions goes to New York, where Alycia Baumgardner (17-1) defends the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and The Ring women's super featherweight titles against Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3).

Baumgardner, 31, makes her third walk to the ring under the MVP banner and her first as the main event. 'The Bomb' is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision win over Leila Beaudoin in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, her first fight since relinquishing the WBC belt and losing undisputed status.

Shin, 32, enters her second world title shot five months after a majority decision win over Tywarna Campbell. The Korean slugger made a name for herself in a gutsy majority decision loss to Caroline Dubois in March 2025, in which she nearly pulled off the massive upset with a ferocious effort in the second half of the fight.

Baumgardner vs Shin | Most Valuable Promotions / Michelle Farsi

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin moneyline odds

Alycia Baumgardner: -1600

Bo Mi Re Shin: +830

Over 9.5 Rounds: -600

Under 9.5 Rounds: +370

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin method of victory

Alycia Baumgardner by KO/TKO: +480

Alycia Baumgardner by decision: -450

Bo Mi Re Shin by KO/TKO: +1800

Bo Mi Re Shin by decision: +1100

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin prediction

Baumgardner will once again be the better boxer in almost every technical aspect of the sport. She has the better jab, a skill Shin practically ignores, and is much cleaner at distance, which is where she will want to keep this fight.

If Baumgardner picks her shots from the outside, she will run away on the scorecards. Shin is a gritty challenger, but she has lost every time she faces a high-level opponent, simply due to the skill gap in her technical boxing.

However, while Shin's only chance on paper is to force a dogfight, that could easily be what unfolds on Saturday night. Baumgardner was clean in her most recent win over Leila Beaudoin, but she is always down to get her hands dirty, which is how she nearly lost her titles to Jennifer Miranda, despite being an overwhelming betting favorite.

Shin will lose the technical aspects of the fight, but she showed in her recent title challenge against Caroline Dubois that she can beat anyone in a blood-and-guts war. Dubois made the near-fatal mistake of allowing the Korean challenger to brawl her way back into the fight and completely ran out of gas down the stretch after getting out to a big lead.

Baumgardner engaging in the fight Shin wants could make this much closer to a 50/50 affair and have the opening betting lines appear foolish. But Shin has a tendency to start her fights slowly, which would allow the champion to get out to a lead, and Baumgardner's cardio and chin will prevent her from falling into the same trap as Dubois.

MVPW has a lot on the line as it begins its ESPN debut, and it put on the right fight in this main event to attract more fans to women's boxing. Baumgardner is already one of the company's biggest stars and should gain more traction with another hard-fought decision win on the scorecards.

Prediction: Alycia Baumgardner by decision