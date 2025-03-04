Amanda Serrano Signs Lifetime Deal With Jake Paul’s MVP Promotion
Amanda Serrano has signed a lifetime deal with Jake Paul's MVP promotion. Serrano is a legend of women's boxing and has won the world title across seven different weight classes.
She has now pledged her future to Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's Most Valuable Promotion and will fight under the banner for the remainder of her professional career.
After her retirement, Serrano will take up the role of the Chairperson's of women's boxing. She will identify, sign, and develop young talent for the growing arsenal of the promotion's women's department.
In a statement to ESPN, Serrano said:
Signing this lifetime deal with MVP means I can continue fighting - not just in the ring, but for the next generation of women in combat sports.
She added:
MVP has always been committed to elevating female fighters, from being the first women to headline Madison Square Garden to breaking viewership records for women's sports or making history with 12 three-minute rounds. Together, we've shown the world that women deserve equal pay, equal rounds, and equal respect. I'm proud to build my legacy with MVP and excited to stay on after I retire as a fighter to deepen MVP's impact and help create even more opportunities for women in the sport.
Amanda Serrano is 47-3-1 with 31 career knockout wins. She last fought on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard against Katie Taylor and suffered a controversial unanimous decision loss. The Puerto Rican, who is 36, is yet to announce anything regarding her next in-ring career move.
