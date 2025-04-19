Amir Khan's ‘Union’ For Boxers Charts Its First Public Events
Global Fighters’ Association (GFA), a growing union of fighters and combatants, has announced a UK-wide program to create standing and select committees to examine possible reforms within the sport.
GFA was founded as a representative body for fighters, fans, and others associated with combat sports. Former world champion Amir Khan and former British champion Paul Smith Jr. are both involved in the project.
“This is about opening the door to real dialogue,” said Paul Smith, Jr.” Fighters have too often been ignored regarding how the sport is run. These roundtables are a chance to bring together the right people with the right experience to ask and answer the most complex, most important questions. We believe these reports will help bring more protection for fighters and more transparency for the fans and help grow the sport."
Paul Smith Jr. is a former super middleweight champion who in 2015 took on a world title challenge against Andre Ward in Oakland in one of only two fights he took in the U.S.A. He is one of the “Smith Brothers” who have been at the forefront of British boxing in recent years.
These round tables will be the GFA's first public events. The initial series will include discussions of transparency in scoring, judges' training, post-fight review procedures for controversial outcomes, and other issues.
“Boxing and combat sport have huge global potential - but the foundations must be right. This isn’t about pointing fingers; it’s about creating space for proper reform, rooted in lived experience and expert knowledge.,” said Broadcaster and GFA Co-Founder Nick.
