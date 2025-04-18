Jake Paul To Face Former World Champion As Next Opponent & Date Reportedly Set
Jake Paul's return to the squared circle appears to be set.
The Ring's Mike Coppinger reported that Paul will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight bout this summer. Chavez Jr. is the son of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., who is an International Boxing Hall of Famer and widely viewed as the greatest Mexican fighter of all time.
Chavez Sr. began his career 87-0 before fighting to a draw against fellow top pound-for-pound boxer Pernell Whittaker and didn't suffer his first defeat until his 91st bout, a split decision loss to Frankie Randall.
For Paul, it'll be his first fight since his unanimous decision victory over former heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Mike Tyson on Nov. 15, which was one of boxing's most commercially successful events.
Coppinger also reported that Paul vs. Chavez Jr. won't be broadcast on Netflix.
Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs), who is a former middleweight champion, last fought on July 20 when he defeated former UFC fighter Uriah Hall by unanimous decision on the undercard of Paul vs. Mike Perry in Tampa, FL. Paul stopped Perry in the 6th round.
Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) and Chavez Jr. boast one common opponent, Anderson Silva, who was a former pound-for-pound great MMA fighter and former UFC middleweight champion. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision in an 8-round bout on Oct. 29, 2022, while Silva defeated Chavez Jr. on June 19, 2021, by split decision.
